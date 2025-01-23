Indus Patch Update v1.4.0: Toofan 2.0 Brings Action and Strategy to Virlok

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 22, 2025: SuperGaming is back with a new update for Indus Battle Royale, introducing Patch v1.4.0. This update elevates the gameplay experience with enhanced visuals, and a fresh take on strategy with Toofan 2.0. Dive into the details below to see how this update takes the Indo-futuristic battlefield of Virlok to new heights.

Key Highlights

● Toofan 2.0: A Game-Changer on Wheels

The iconic Toofan vehicle has evolved into a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield of Virlok. No longer limited to just transport, Toofan 2.0 now offers:



Combat on the Move: Passengers can now heal, toss grenades, or deploy smoke bombs while on the move, transforming vehicles into strategic powerhouses for ambushes and tactical retreats.

Vehicle Health & Explosions: Toofan 2.0 now comes with health indicators and the potential for explosion, introducing a risk-reward mechanic. Aggressive maneuvers could backfire, leaving squads vulnerable if the vehicle is destroyed.



Whether you’re launching a surprise attack or making a daring getaway, Toofan 2.0 adds a new layer of depth to your gameplay.



● Emotes and Expressions

Players can now equip emotes and expressions to their favorite characters on the home screen to showcase their unique style before heading into battle.





Under-the-Hood Improvements:

● Enhanced Map Lighting: The updated visuals make the environment more immersive and stunning.

● Upgraded Spatial Audio: Pinpoint enemy movements with greater clarity, precision and crystal-clear sound.

● Faster Loading Times: Jump into matches quicker than ever—fixing one of the most common player pain points.

● Sensitivity Adjustments: Touch and gyro sensitivity settings have been fine-tuned for precision.

● Improved Network Stability: Bug fixes and optimizations ensure a seamless experience.



Indus International Tournament: Raising the Stakes

The Indus International Tournament is in full swing, with one of the largest esports prize pools in India at ₹2.5 crore. The Homegrowns phase has concluded, with Team Rogue, Team DGE, and Team Moggers advancing to the LAN Finale. They’ll face off against Philippines based Team Kalidiman Esports in an epic showdown. Meanwhile, the Nationals are ongoing and the tournament is now beginning to heat up as players from across India battle for a spot in the Finale.

With the introduction of Toofan 2.0 and exciting tournament action, Indus Battle Royale continues to grow as a unique and engaging experience. Whether you’re a professional player or new to the battlefield, there’s no better time to jump into the action.





MENAFN23012025005232011781ID1109120307