Is U.S. President Donald Trump Eyeing For A 'Big Deal' With Xi Jinping?

By Nitya Chakraborty

Is the U.S. President Donald looking for a big deal with the Chinese President Xi Jinping in his second term to reshape the global order favouring two super powers and marginalizing both Western Europe and Russia? The question gets all the relevance if one analyses the policy announcements by the second term President in the last 48 hours after taking oath.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was the only head of the state of a big country who was officially invited by Trump on his inauguration on January 20. The others were far right heads like Giorgia Meloni of Italy, Javier Milei of Argentina and Victor Orban of Hungary. They are all known as strong Trump supporters. No head from any other big ally of USA in Europe was invited. In fact, the tradition has always been not to invite foreign leaders at U.S. President's oath taking ceremony, but Trump broke the rules this time in inviting a few close foreign heads

Chinese President Xi Jinping could not attend but he sent his vice president Han Zheng who not only attended but had detailed political and business discussions with the U.S. vice president J D Vance on a range of issues including balancing of trade, regional stability and scientific cooperation. He had separate talks with the U.S. businessmen about new investments in China. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also took part. The Chinese vice president was the only political figure on the day of inauguration who moved like a VVIP and was greeted by both the Trump advisers and the attending tech billionaires.

Xi Jing ping on his part had talks with Trump on January 17-three days before inauguration about a range of issues. Trump also indicated to have a meeting shortly to discuss the lines of collaboration. It was a bonhomie all through. That was reflected in the policy announcements on January 20 when Trump announced his intention to impose 25 per cent tariff on Canada and Mexico from February 1 this year but refrained from imposing 60 per cent tariff on Chinese imports which was the main plank of his campaign in the presidential elections.

Trump also delayed the action against the Chinese platform TikTok by cancelling the Biden regime's order for by giving it 75 more days for finding a solution. TikTok went dark last week but started operations again from Monday. Elon Musk has always been against any action against TikTok. He wants to control TikTok through his friends as the Chinese company can survive in US market by changing its equity structure in favour of a US holding up to 50 per cent. It is in Trump and Elon Musk's interest to allow the highly popular TikTok in US market and control it from behind. It is simply business decision of Trump, nothing to do with his wider political relationship with China.

As against this wooing of China, how is Trump treating Russia and President Vladimir Putin? He talked of ending the war in Ukraine and offered to meet President Putin for that. But he used highly derogatory words about Putin after becoming the President for the second term. While Putin was cordial in commenting that Trump showed courage in his campaign and won a convincing victory in the elections, Trump blasted Putin soon after by saying Putin is destroying Russia by waging war in Ukraine. 'Russia is bigger, they have more soldiers to lose but that's no way to run a country'. This is insulting for President Putin who has welcomed a meeting with Trump to stop the war in Ukraine.

Why this dual approach towards China and Russia by Trump? This is a part of the new geopolitical strategy of Donald Trump to divide the latest bonhomie between China and Russia through their strategic allies agreement concluded last year. Both the leaders President Xi Jing ping and President Putin agreed to cooperate in dealing with the global challenges including dealing with the US policies. Trump wants to give a long rope to Xi Jinping taking into account America's long term interests, mainly business but at the same time, he wants to contain Russia with firm hand which is economically weaker compared to China.