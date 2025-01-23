Mopeka And Metsa Tanks Partnership Pairs Underground Propane Tank Safety And Longevity With Tank-And-Cathodic Monitoring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kevin Jaffe, COO of MopekaNEW BRAUNFELS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mopeka, a global leader in tank monitoring and cathodic protection solutions; and Metsa Tanks, a premier North American manufacturer and distributor of propane tanks , today announced their partnership, allowing propane marketers to get superior underground tanks and the peace of mind of cathodic monitoring at one stop.An estimated 45% of propane tanks sit underground, placing a premium on longevity and requiring specialized monitoring solutions to protect customers and margins. Metsa Tanks will integrate the cutting-edge MopekaCathodic Sentinel technology into their tanks.The MopekaCathodic Sentinel provides continuous monitoring of moisture, current, and voltage levels within underground tanks, delivering real-time reporting that spots problems before they become performance or safety issues.“Metsa Tanks' continual focus on delivering the best underground propane tanks for the North American customers we also serve makes this a natural fit," said Kevin Jaffe, COO of Mopeka.“Incorporating the MopekaCathodic Sentinel into Metsa's tanks means one stop for safety, compliance, and tank performance."“The Cathodic Monitor arrives mounted on the Metsa underground tank and ready to go, from our factory floor to the customer site,” said Robert Kenney, CEO of Metsa Tanks.“It's the easiest possible way for a propane marketer to know that a supremely durable, safe, and operationally efficient solution is in the field. Metsa committed major resources to make this exclusive configuration easy to install and service. We will keep focusing on delivering the most-urgent technical solutions for the underground propane market segment.”While the MopekaCathodic Sentinel can be installed on any type or size of propane tank, this partnership will primarily pair it with Metsa's 1,000- or 500-gallon underground units.About MopekaMopekais a global leader in tank monitoring and cathodic protection solutions. Our portfolio of award-winning solutions help firms manage liquid commodities such as propane, oil, diesel and others to better control volumes and streamline supply chain operations. We provide solutions for both pressurized and non-pressurized tanks, from residential 20lb grills and RV tanks to industrial tanks exceeding 60,000 gallons. We believe in“Accuracy Above Everything.” Learn more at .About Metsa TanksMetsa is a family-owned propane tank manufacturer and distributor of dispensers and pressure vessel accessories, serving the United States and Canada. They serve propane marketers, distributors, and agriculture customers with end-to-end peace of mind built on their factory floor, delivered by the company's in-house fleet, and backed by industry-leading warranties and highly trained reps who provide a single point of contact and solutions all the way to installation. Learn more about Metsa's focus on excellence, safety, and trust:

