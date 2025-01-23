COMM'r GEORGE MENTZ NAMED TO GLOBAL LEADERSHIP OF OLDEST INTERNATIONAL LAW BODY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This week, Commissioner George Mentz was honored & named part of the leadership of the Phi Delta Phi (ΦΔΦ) International Law Body which is the oldest international honor society established in 1869. Mentz is a member of the structure committee. Many of the organization's members are international lawyers, judges, diplomats and government servants from around the world. Phi Delta Phi requires academic excellence and high standards for membership and initiation.Recently, the Hon. George Mentz was also recognized by the commonwealth government with the highest civilian award for his service and efforts to educate aspiring students worldwide. The Governor conferred the“Honorable Status” and title of Kentucky Colonel to Commissioner Mentz.Mentz has also served the White House as a High Federal Commissioner for Presidential Scholars for the Dept of Education which has a budget of over $268 Billion per year.Presently, Mentz serves as a government Commissioner for the Airport Commission which is home to Space Force Peterson Base where the Airport and Transport has over a $3 billion impact per year economically. Further, Mentz is a government Commissioner for the Civil Service Commission Colorado Springs which has over 1,400 uniformed peace officers and a budget of over $150 million per year.With regard to charity, Mentz serves on the Board of Directors of The TRE Resource Exchange which spent another $40 million in the local community helping citizens with disabilities. Additionally, Mentz is also the Chancellor and PLO Presiding Legal Officer for the Worldwide Anglican Church and acts as a Good Will Ambassador for the Patriarch and church that operates in some 40 nations.Presently, Councellor Mentz is the managing partner of the Mentz Law Firm which is a consumer protection firm where he has engaged in international litigation with regards to defamation, fraud, theft, IP Intellectual Property, and class action work. Mentz was recently honored with the noble title of Datuk Seri by the Raj/Sultan for his work with interfaith harmony and global education where this noble title is amazingly akin to the rank of a Count or Graf in Europe.Chancellor Mentz is one of the few law professors in the USA that has ever taught over 300 courses in business and law at accredited universities and colleges and he enjoys research and publishing. Mentz is one of the few people in history to ever have published over 140 books and audio books (Before AI) in the areas of diplomacy, international law, human potential, wealth management, philosophy, and metaphysics. Mentz holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence and an MBA along with an International Law Cert/Dip. Qualification along with various licenses as an attorney, notary, and federal court admissions.George Mentz (JD MBA CILS CWM KSG YBhg Int'l Lawyer) | LinkedInGeorge Mentz JD MBA CWM (@GeorgeMentz) / X

