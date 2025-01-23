Azerbaijan At Davos: Championing Green Energy And Economic Diplomacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan is once again at the 'forefront' of World Economic
Forum held in Davos. In an era defined by rapid digital
transformation, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a competitive
hub for local and international investments. This was outlined in
the World Economic Forum's (WEF) report,“Impact Report: Centre for
the Fourth Industrial revolution Network 2023-2024,” which
highlighted the country's efforts in fostering an innovative and
business-friendly environment.
Central to this effort is the country's“Digital FDI”
initiative, designed to attract foreign investment in the digital
economy. Key achievements highlighted in the report include:
The creation of the“InvesTech” calculator, a tool that
streamlines investment decisions by providing transparent insights
into Azerbaijan's digital landscape.
Strategic seminars and knowledge-sharing sessions that have
helped local businesses align with global digital transformation
trends.
Enhanced support for startups, fostering an entrepreneurial
culture that strengthens Azerbaijan's position as a leader in the
digital economy.
Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, whose remarks were
included in the WEF report, highlighted Azerbaijan's progress in
creating an enabling environment for startups and innovation. He
referred to the WEF's“IDEA: Investing in the Digital Economy of
Azerbaijan” initiative, published in June 2024, which praised the
country's achievements in digital transformation and its investment
ecosystem.
President Ilham Aliyev's agenda at the forum showcased
Azerbaijan's growing influence, as he engaged with global leaders
and top executives of major corporations, solidifying the nation's
reputation as a dynamic player on the world stage.
Meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
One of the most noteworthy engagements was the meeting between
President Ilham Aliyev and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Held upon
Scholz's request, the meeting underscored the increasing interest
in Azerbaijan as a key partner in the global arena. Discussions
revolved around Azerbaijan's expanding role in energy security,
economic diversification, and regional stability. The meeting also
highlighted Azerbaijan's emergence as a focal point for investment
and cooperation, reflecting the country's successful navigation of
complex geopolitical challenges.
Engagements with Leading Global Corporations
President Aliyev's meetings with representatives of major global
companies such as Carlsberg Group, DP World, and Goldman Sachs
further emphasized Azerbaijan's appeal to international investors.
Each of these companies holds a significant position in the global
economy:
Carlsberg Group: A leading international
brewer with a long-standing presence in Azerbaijan, the company's
discussions with President Aliyev signal its continued interest in
the local market and its potential expansion.
DP World: As one of the world's largest port
operators and a leader in geographical diversification, DP World's
engagement with Azerbaijan highlights the country's strategic
location as a hub for logistics and trade along the Middle
Corridor.
Goldman Sachs: With assets under management
exceeding $2.8 trillion, Goldman Sachs' meeting with President
Aliyev underscores Azerbaijan's growing attractiveness as an
investment destination, particularly in sectors like finance,
energy, and infrastructure.
These meetings not only reaffirmed Azerbaijan's status as a
reliable partner for global business but also highlighted the
confidence of international investors in the country's economic
stability and potential.
Meeting with the EBRD President: Ganja at the main
core
President Ilham Aliyev also held a significant meeting with
Odile Reno-Basso, the President of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Discussions centered on
ongoing projects, including the water management initiative in
Ganja. This project underscores Azerbaijan's focus on regional
development beyond East Zangezur and Garabagh giving a glimpse of
what comes, highlighting Ganja as a key area of transformation:
Ganja will host the CIS Games this year, complemented by the
construction of a new stadium and the opening of the largest
Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan.
Comprehensive urban renewal plans, including major
infrastructure upgrades, restoration of historical buildings, and
modernization of transport systems, are set to elevate Ganja's
profile.
The EBRD's involvement reflects the international community's
confidence in Azerbaijan's development trajectory.
Azerbaijan's Support for Ukraine
A meeting held at the request of the President of Ukraine
reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to supporting Ukraine's
territorial integrity and sovereignty. This solidarity is rooted in
a history of mutual respect, evidenced by President Zelensky's 2019
visit to Azerbaijan and President Aliyev's visit to Kyiv on the eve
of the war in 2022.
At Davos, the evolving European stance on Ukraine was also a key
topic. President Aliyev's discussions shed light on the broader
geopolitical implications of the conflict, as Europe signals a
shift towards seeking an“unfair peace” in Ukraine. This shift has
not gone unnoticed by the Ukrainian leadership, which continues to
face challenges exacerbated by the Biden administration's policies,
and expected or even hope to change with President Trump's second
tenure at the White House.
Key topics of discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in
recent years have included energy security, the advancement of new
"green" initiatives, and the execution of measures to fulfill the
United Nations climate agenda.
During President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the Davos
Economic Forum, we attended the session titled 'Leaders Circle:
Financing the Energy Transition – A New Horizon.' Mikayil Jabbarov,
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, shared on his social media
platform that the discussions were fruitful, focusing on the
essential opportunities and challenges associated with a successful
energy transformation, as well as the financing aspects of the
energy transition. He also noted the exchange of perspectives
regarding Azerbaijan's proactive initiatives in promoting global
energy security and ensuring a reliable energy supply as a trusted
partner, while also advancing a fair approach and the green energy
transition strategy, alongside the outcomes achieved at COP29,
which was hosted by Azerbaijan.
Climate challenges continue to be a primary focus at this year's
World Economic Forum, especially in light of recent extreme weather
incidents. Consequently, the forum's agenda encompasses discussions
on the global development and financing of "green"
technologies.
Through high-level meetings, innovative initiatives, and
unwavering support for global stability, Azerbaijan has positioned
itself as a cornerstone of regional and international cooperation.
As the country continues to attract global attention and
investment, its role in shaping the future of energy, digital
transformation, and economic resilience remains more critical than
ever.
