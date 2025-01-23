Tiktok Vanishes As Mrbeast Hunts For US Suitor To Bytedance App: Aravind Srinivas' Perplexity AI In The Ring

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As TikTok's future remains uncertain over a directive to find a US buyer or face a ban, the Chinese app is likely to remain unavailable in America until a fresh suitor steps in with a rescue act to buy the ByteDance-backed firm's stake.

Reports suggest that the app won't return to the Apple or app stores, and top internet content provider Mr Beast is marshalling efforts to find a suitor for TikTok, while US President Donald has suggested either Tesla chief Elon Musk or Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison buy and run it as a potential joint venture with US government.

According to AppleInsider, TikTok's future remains in legal limbo following an executive order from US President Donald Trump on Monday, delaying enforcement of a ban on the Chinese-owned app for 75 days, as the legality of the directive is unclear.

In the early years of President Biden's administration, the TikTok ban seemed unlikely. However, in April 2024, President Biden signed a law requiring TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to divest its ownership of the app to a U.S. buyer within nine months, AppleInsider reported.

MrBeast in hunt for TikTok suitors?

Amid mounting challenges to find a potential buyer, MrBeast , the internet's highest-earning content creator and popular YouTuber, is reportedly in talks with several groups interested in purchasing TikTok before a potential ban, Bloomberg reported.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has not committed to any specific bid, though he is engaging with multiple parties to align with a successful offer. One of the groups, announced Tuesday, consists of American investors led by tech entrepreneur Jesse Tinsley, founder of Employer.