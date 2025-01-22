Medsynaptic Enters The Field Of Artificial Intelligence With The Launch Of AI For X-Ray & AI-Powered Workflows In PACS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr Ashish Dhawad, Founder & CEOPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Medsynaptic Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in RIS-PACS, Teleradiology and Healthcare Imaging Solutions, proudly announces its foray into the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the launch of 2 products during AOCR 2025 & IRIA 2025 at Chennai.These advanced AI-powered solutions are set to transform the landscape of radiology by enhancing diagnostic accuracy, optimizing workflow efficiency, and improving patient outcomes.AI for Chest X-Ray: Harnesses the power of advanced AI algorithms to deliver rapid and precise analysis of X-ray images, aiding radiologists in the early detection and diagnosis of a wide range of medical conditions. This innovative solution significantly reduces the time required for image interpretation, enhancing workflow efficiency and enabling faster decision-making in critical care settings.AI-Powered Workflows in Medsynapse RIS-PACS: As radiology evolves, the need for intelligent and efficient solutions becomes paramount. This pioneering integration marks a significant leap forward in healthcare technology, merging the capabilities of AI with Medsynaptic's established Medsynapse RIS-PACS system. The result is a workflow that leverages artificial intelligence to automate critical tasks, assist in generating additional revenue and provide actionable insights for radiologists and healthcare providers.Medsynaptic's entry into the AI domain marks a significant milestone in its journey towards innovation and excellence. By combining its extensive expertise in medical imaging with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, Medsynaptic is poised to redefine the future of radiology.For more information about AI Solutions and to request a demo, please visit or contact our sales team at ...

