AI Stocks Back In Favor Thanks To Trump Oracle Deal

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and robotics issues a trading alert for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Yesterday the world of AI and stocks in the sector changed as President Donald announced the formation of Stargate , a new $500 billion joint venture deal to build artificial intelligence infrastructure in the US, with Oracle (NYSE:ORCL ), ChatGPT creator OpenAI, and Japanese conglomerate SoftBank all at the table ..

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is trading at $185.72, gaining 13.15, up 7.62% on volume of over 38 Million as of this report. The stock has a day's high of $191.99

Yesterday Oracle also announced new AI agents and generative AI capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Sales to help sales teams create more meaningful engagements and accelerate sales processes. Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) and available to customers today, the new AI capabilities leverage connected data from across finance and supply chain to help sales teams create personalized, contextually relevant experiences for each account.

Recent news

Check out the AI Eye podcast at Investorideas

Get more AI and robotics stock investing ideas with Investorideas free stock directory

Sign up for free trading and AI stock news alerts at Investorideas

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure .