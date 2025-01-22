Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 49: Allu Arjun Starrer Hits Lowest Mark On Wednesday, Earnings Stand At...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection Day 49: More than a month after smashing all records, Allu Arjun's action movie's craze is fadin away at box office. The movie has earned an estimated ₹1230.05 crore till Wednesday, according to tracker Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 49

The movie collection dropped to rock-bottom levels on Wednesday after the sequel of Pushpa The Ris , earned only ₹50 lakh, according to Sacnilk.

The movie has failed to revive audience's interest despite the release of extended cut last week. Sukumar directorial started seventh week on a dull note, and the plummetting daily collections hint at audience's reduced interest on the action movie.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 49

The movie's worldwide collection stood at ₹1736.15 crore till Wednesday. Its domestic collection remained at ₹1229.93 crore (India Net). The action drama has earned an overseas collection of ₹270.5 crore and its India Gross collection stood at ₹1465.65 crore.

Allu Arjun 's movie was released with a twenty minutes extended cut on January 11 and it was expected that the movie will see a revival in its collection. But there was a nominal jump in collection during weekend, and the earnings are falling significantly in seventh week. Pushpa 2's box office collection on day 49th has been its lowest daily collection so far.

The Telugu action drama was directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makes. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie also features seasoned actors like Rashmika Mandanna , Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, etc.

It is the sequel of Pushpa 2 The Rule and revolves around the story of Pushpa Raj, a coolie risen to the ranks of sandalwood smuggler. As his influence continues to grow, he faces opposition from enemies like SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS.