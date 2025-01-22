Philip Morris International's India Affiliate Appoints Kingshuk Das As Director- People & Culture

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 22, 2025: Philip Morris International (PMI)'s India affiliate IPM India announced the appointment of Kingshuk Das as Director- People & Culture, effective January 1, 2025. With over 16 years of experience, he brings a wealth of expertise in strategic and operation HR, driving sustainable and inclusive growth, pivotal to IPM India's transformational journey.



PMI has recently been featured among top 10 companies in the WSJ Management Top 250 Annual Company Ranking. In addition, IPM India is an Equal Salary certified organization and has received the Great Place to Work and Top Employer certifications for three & five years, respectively.



Kingshuk's association with PMI began in 2012. Over the years, he moved across roles- People & Culture commercial in India, Talent Management in Hongkong, People & Culture Commercial role in Australia. In his last role, he was partnering the Global Operations organization, at Philip Morris Operational Centre, Switzerland.



Commenting on the appointment, Navaneel Kar, Managing Director, IPM India said, "Kingshuk has deep understanding of our business and applies this knowledge to the people and culture solutions he delivers. He is curious and intellectual, full of energy and enthusiasm, with a strong hunger for learning. With his experience working across markets, Kingshuk will bring a valuable perspective to this role. His entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to continuous learning makes him ideal to lead the next phase of growth for our India business & achieve our strategic objectives."



Kingshuk Das, Director - People & Culture, IPM India said, "I am excited to join the new role at this interesting phase of the organization and contribute to its growth & success. My passion lies in people-centric leadership along with elevating employee experience and fostering a dynamic culture of growth and innovation. I'm delighted to be a part of IPM India, where values like agility, collaboration, employee well-being, shape the ethos and culture of the organization."



Beyond work, Kingshuk likes to spend his free time developing his culinary skills by exploring new recipes. He also enjoys going for long hikes to experience nature.





About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited



IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian partners, Godfrey Phillips India Limited (GPI) and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

User :- Prashi Sinha

Email :...