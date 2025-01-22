War Update: 67 Clashes Along Frontlines Since Day-Start, Most In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, as many as 67 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, with the Russian forces primarily concentrating their in the Pokrovsk sector of the front.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with operational information at 16:00 on Wednesday, January 22.

Border settlements, including Baranivka, Demyanivka, Pokrovka in Sumy region, and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region, continue to suffer from cynical shelling from Russian territory.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy carried out four assault actions near Lozova, Zahryzove, and Petropavlivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces attacked five times near Pervomaiske, Novoserhiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kuzmyne, and towards the Serebrianskyi Forest. One clash is still underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces are repelling two attacks near Chasiv Yar. Additionally, the enemy launched an airstrike with guided bombs on the settlement of Bondarne.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy conducted eight attacks near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk secto r, since the morning, the occupiers have made 44 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Pershe Travnia, Zvirove, Pokrovsk, Novoserhiivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly, and Yantarne. The Ukrainian forces have repelled 41 attacks, while three clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Russian invaders attacked five times near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Vremivka. Four clashes have ended, while one is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled one attack by the enemy.

In the Kursk operational zone , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three attacks by the Russian forces throughout the day, with three others still ongoing. The enemy carried out approximately 200 shelling attacks, including four using multiple rocket launch systems.

In the Kharkiv, Siversk, Orikhiv, and Huliaipole sectors , the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The situation remains unchanged in other sectors of the front.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, on the previous day, January 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 121 combat engagements with the Russian invaders.