Military Assistance, Increased Sanctions Against Russia: Zelensky Meets Spanish PM In Davos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed military assistance to Ukraine and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia with Spanish Prime Pedro Sánchez.

Zelensky shared this information on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"With Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, I discussed military assistance to Ukraine and increased sanctions against Russia. I outlined the situation in the most intense frontline areas and the needs of our warriors for artillery and armored vehicles," the President wrote.

According to Zelensky, it is crucial to bolster Ukraine's position to achieve a fair and lasting peace.

As reported earlier, President Zelensky recently met with the Netherlands' Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Davos to discuss investments in Ukraine's defense industry.