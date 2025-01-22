WMF Delegation Visits Kuwait's Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Ambassadors of World Monuments Fund (WMF) visited the Americani Cultural Centre, an affiliate of Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah (DAI), on Wednesday as part of a 60-night trip around the globe to mark WMF's 60th anniversary.

Welcoming the WMF delegation's visit were Supervisor General Sheikha Hussa Sabah Al-Salem and Acting Assistant Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) Sheikha Al-Anoud Ibrahim Al-Sabah.

The State of Kuwait boasts unrivalled collection of relics that reflect the depth of the country's rich culture and humanitarian history, Sheikha Al-Anoud said in a welcoming speech.

"The historic visit of the delegation provides us with an opportunity to share experience on the best ways to conserve cultural heritage with world-renowned experts," she pointed out.

Led by Shaikha Mai Bint Mohammad Al-Khalifa - founder and chairperson of Sheikh Ebrahim bin Mohammad Al Khalifa Center for Culture and Research of Bahrain, the delegation includes President and CEO of the World Monuments Fund Benedicte de Montlaur.

Founded in 1965, the WMF preserves the world's diverse cultural heritage using the highest international standards at more than 700 sites in 112 countries. (end)

shd







MENAFN22012025000071011013ID1109119698