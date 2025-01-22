Sudan: Concern For Civilians Over Likely Offensive On El Fasher

(MENAFN- APO Group)

We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians in El Fasher, North Darfur, in light of a likely imminent attack by the Rapid Support Forces.

In a statement issued on 20 January, the RSF issued an ultimatum to forces allied to the Sudanese to leave the city by this afternoon, indicating an imminent offensive. The SAF, in its response, expressed its readiness to resist assault. El Fasher has been under RSF siege since May last year.

We renew our call on both parties to de-escalate tensions around the city and to take urgent steps to ensure its civilian population is protected, consistent with their obligations under international law. The people of El Fasher have suffered so much already from many months of senseless violence and brutal violations and abuses, particularly in the course of the prolonged siege of their city. This must stop.

We also urge both parties to return to dialogue, in the interest of the Sudanese people.

