Latam Airlines And Aerolíneas Argentinas Announce Historic Codeshare Agreement

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) LATAM Group and Aerolíneas Argentinas have announced a groundbreaking codeshare agreement. The partnership, set to launch in February 2025, will connect over 140 destinations across South America.



This news comes from a joint statement released by both airlines on December 5, 2024. The agreement covers 55 domestic destinations in Brazil, 37 in Argentina, 21 in Peru, 19 in Colombia, and 8 in Ecuador.



It also includes regional routes linking these countries with Uruguay and Paraguay. This extensive will offer travelers more seamless connections and expanded travel options throughout the continent.



Passengers will benefit from the ability to earn and redeem miles across both airlines' loyalty programs. LATAM Pass, with 48 million members, and Aerolíneas Plus, with over 4 million members, will now offer reciprocal benefits.



This move significantly enhances the value proposition for frequent flyers of both carriers. The partnership excludes LATAM 's Chilean operations due to regulatory restrictions.







These stem from the 2012 merger between LAN Airlines and TAM Linhas Aéreas. Despite this limitation, the agreement still represents a major shift in South American aviation dynamics.

Aerolíneas Argentinas and LATAM Partnership

This collaboration comes at a pivotal time for both airlines. Aerolíneas Argentinas faces potential privatization under President Javier Milei's administration. LATAM, meanwhile, seeks to strengthen its position in the competitive South American market.



The agreement could signal LATAM's interest in acquiring a stake in Aerolíneas Argentinas . This possibility has sparked speculation among industry analysts. It also raises questions about Aerolíneas Argentinas' existing partnerships with other carriers.



Avianca, a key competitor, may seek a similar agreement with Aerolíneas Argentinas. This move would aim to maintain its competitive position in the region. The evolving landscape highlights the dynamic nature of South American aviation.



The codeshare partnership is subject to regulatory approval. Implementation is expected to begin in the coming months. This development marks a significant step towards consolidation in the South American airline industry.

