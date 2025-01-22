Jesse Parker Appointed CEO Of Finnlysport, Bringing Decades Of Industry Expertise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Jesse Parker becomes FinnlySport CEO, bringing 20+ years in tech. He aims to drive innovation, streamline operations, and enhance customer success.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FinnlySport , a leading provider of sports and recreation management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jesse Parker as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Parker succeeds Pat Walter, who retired on December 31st, 2024. He brings more than two decades of experience in the to lead FinnlySport into its next phase of growth and innovation.Parker's extensive background includes serving as Vice President of Sales for North America at Upserve, a prominent hospitality technology company, where he honed his skills in delivering exceptional customer experiences. Before Upserve, Parker spent more than a decade in the recreation technology sector with Maximum Solutions until its acquisition by Active Network, instilling in him a customer-first mentality and a commitment to implementing tailor-made solutions that drive operational efficiency."FinnlySport has always been dedicated to providing state-of-the-art technologies that meet the unique needs of our clients," said Parker. "I am honored to lead this talented team and look forward to building on our strong foundation to deliver innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency and success of sports and recreation facilities worldwide."With a focus on innovation and a deep understanding of the recreation management industry, Parker's vision aligns seamlessly with FinnlySport's mission to deliver comprehensive, user-friendly software solutions that streamline facility operations.“Jesse's passion for excellence, customer-centric leadership and outstanding reputation in the industry make him the ideal leader to steer FinnlySport into the next phase of growth, innovation and success,” said Walter, who will continue to serve FinnlySport as its Board Chairperson.Parker's appointment signals an exciting new chapter for FinnlySport, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, intuitive software solutions designed with the user in mind. As the company continues to evolve, Parker will focus on strengthening FinnlySport's position as a trusted industry leader while fostering a culture of excellence and integrity.For more information about FinnlySport, please contact:...763-317-4200About FinnlySportFinnlySport is a leading sports and recreation management software provider dedicated to streamlining facility operations through innovative solutions such as facility scheduling, activity registration, league scheduling, and online customer portals. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and intuitive user experiences, FinnlySport partners with clients to develop systems tailored to their specific needs. For more information, visit .

