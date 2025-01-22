M42 To Lead Strategic Discussions On Genomics, Artificial Intelligence, Preventive Healthcare And Precision Medicine At Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Global leader aims to drive forward sustainable healthcare practices and meaningful collaborations at the 50th edition of the global exhibition

Prevention must be at the core of every healthcare strategy and collaboration is key to achieving this vision – M42's Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Cleveland in the U.S., Cleveland Clinic London and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi experts to advance important Continuing Medical Education (CME) that will share insights on topics such as robotic surgery, artificial intelligence, genomics and advances in cancer prevention, screening and treatment.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, January 2025: M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, is set to lead conversations and debates on the critical areas for local and international collaboration to support global progress in healthcare at Arab Health 2025. As the Global Health Partner at the event, M42's Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, said that M42's global health leadership sees it being at the forefront of initiatives that revolutionize healthcare and help create a healthier, more equitable world. In a world where nations are facing rising healthcare costs, mounting pressures on health systems, and rising incidences of disease, he emphasized the urgent need to shift from reactive to preventive care models and come together to plug the global healthcare gaps.

As the 50edition of Arab Health, the four-day event will take place at the Conrad Dubai and the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 27, under the theme 'Where the World of Healthcare Meets'. Building on this theme, M42 will focus discussions on the four 'Ps' (precision, prevention, prediction and partnership), and will dive deeper into key areas where it is leading and pioneering impactful disruption and delivering positive impact and patient outcomes.

Al Nowais said:“M42 provides a platform for local and international leaders to have a constructive dialogue and debate the most pressing issues impacting the healthcare landscape. For us, precision, prevention and prediction must be at the core of every healthcare strategy, and it is not possible without fostering collaborations on a global scale. At Arab Health, we are encouraging a dialogue, knowledge exchange and actionable collaboration, enabling stakeholders from across the healthcare ecosystem to come together and shape a more resilient, inclusive and technology-driven healthcare future.”





Throughout Arab Health 2025, visitors can engage with M42 experts through multiple platforms, including thought-provoking Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences provided by Cleveland Clinic in the U.S. including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi experts, along with interactive panel discussions and fireside chats held at the M42 booth. Day one will kick off with the M42 Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer delivering a keynote speech titled 'The Urgent Case for Prevention in Today's World'. AdditionallyDimitris Moulavasilis, Chief Executive Officer, Global Patient Care at M42, Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of M42's Integrated Health Solutions platform and Kareem Shahin, Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Health Solutions platform will discuss the evolution of M42.

Over the course of the four days, visitors will see presentations, panel sessions, fireside chats and interviews with various healthcare leaders from M42 and its networks. Along with local and regional healthcare leaders, from both the public and private sectors, such as the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Emirates Medical Association and Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), M42 will provide a platform for international leaders, such as Richard Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Juvenescence, Jim Mellon, Co-Founder of Juvenescence and Founder of the Longevity Forum, Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Healthcare for Microsoft, Ruthy Kaidar, Managing Director, Healthcare, EMEA, Microsoft, Amit Batra, UAE Healthcare Lead, Microsoft, Dr. Stuart L. Schreiber, Founding CEO Arena Bioworks and Dr. James Mault, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioIntelliSense, among others, to share their expertise, and offer valuable insights and new perspectives to the audience. M42's program of events will explore a broad spectrum of topics centered around the four 'Ps', including genomics, AI, robotics, wearables, women's reproductive health, obesity, organ transplantation, kidney disease, digital health solutions, clinical trials and longevity.



The 25th Total Radiology Conference focusing on 'Empowering Radiology 2.0: Transforming patient care' through innovation and collaborative technology, led by Dr. Hidayath Ali Ansari, Consultant Radiologist and Chair of Nuclear Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

At the 16th Quality Management & Patient Safety Conference, Dr. Samer Ellahham, Consultant Cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, will lead discussions on bridging innovation, policy and practical application to enhance healthcare quality.

The 24th General Surgery Conference, overseen by Dr. John Rodriguez, Chair of General Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, will offer an in-depth exploration of topics ranging from RNYGB Complications to trauma care.

The 8th Emergency Medicine & Critical Care Conference, led by Dr. Timothy Souster, Institute Chair, Emergency Medicine Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, will focus on the theme of 'Many Hats, One Mission: Excellence in Emergency and Critical Care'. At the 17th Obs & Gyne Conference themed, 'Fast Forward 50: Obs Gyne Evolution: Celebrating 50 years of progress and future innovations', will be led by Dr. Tommaso Falcone, Executive Vice President and President, International and Emerging Markets

Through a collaboration with Informa, Cleveland Clinic in the U.S. will provide CME accreditation for the various conferences at Arab Health, with experts sharing insights on globally relevant healthcare topics, including infection control, emergency medicine and critical care and general surgery. The conferences include:



at Cleveland Clinic in the U.S.

The 2nd Infection Control Conference, spearheaded by Dr. Fernanda Bonilla, Consultant, Infectious Diseases in the Medical Subspecialties Institute of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, will focus on topics like latest trends in infectious disease management and the rise of antimicrobial resistance.

At the 9th Public Health Conference, Dr. Samah Nour, Department Chair, Occupational Medicine, Caregiver Wellbeing at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, will discuss topics like scalable health innovations and climate change.

The 2nd Decontamination & Sterilisation (CSSD) Conference, highlighting topics like cutting-edge technologies like AI, automation revolutionizing CSSD, will be led by Richard Schule, Senior Director Enterprise Reprocessing at Cleveland Clinic in the U.S. The Healthcare Leadership: Samson Global Leadership Academy, led by Dr. James Stoller, Chief of Education at Cleveland Clinic in the U.S. and including Dr. Sawsan Abdel-Razig, Chief Academic Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will discuss topics like teamwork and team building in healthcare and effective ways of building an organization culture.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi,

:“At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we are dedicated to delivering world-class, cutting-edge healthcare while advancing medical education, research, and innovation. Innovation is core to our mission, driving the development of groundbreaking approaches and technologies that set new benchmarks in global healthcare. Arab Health provides an invaluable opportunity to share our expertise, spark innovation, and empower healthcare professionals to elevate care delivery worldwide.”

Arab Health attendees can visit the M42 booth located in Hall 6 – Gold Zone, Stand B30, to learn more about M42's initiatives, groundbreaking healthcare solutions and collaborative opportunities.

About M42:

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.