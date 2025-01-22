(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

This morning, chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party delivered remarks as the keynote speaker at the Wilson Center's event: Strategic Competition in the Second Administration .

In his speech, the chairman outlined the dangers posed by the Chinese Communist Party to America, and how can partner with the Trump administration to combat the overall threat.

“The Chinese Communist Party approaches the United States as an enemy to be harmed rather than as a partner. For the past two years, the Select Committee has demonstrated how the CCP's aggression in areas like fentanyl, IP theft, transnational repression, Taiwan, and trade are all different fronts in the same war,” said chairman Moolenaar.“I am proud to carry forward the Select Committee's bipartisan mission and I look forward to working with the Trump administration to win the competition against the CCP.

The chairman's full remarks as prepared for delivery can be found HERE . Video of the event in full can be found HERE .

The post Chairman Moolenaar on strategic competition with China under the Trump administration appeared first on Caribbean News Global .