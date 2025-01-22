German Chancellor Hints At Trump: Europe Is Strong, NATO Indispensable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- The visiting Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday indicated that the European nations would deal with the new US Administration under Donald as a confident and constructive partner.

Speaking at a joint news with his host, the French President Emmanuel at the Elysee, the chancellor indicated that the relationship with Washington has been based on friendship and global partnership. However, he hinted that dealing with Trump would not be easy for the European leaders.

Europe is a major economic power with a 450 million population, he said, stressing, "We are strong and united." On this basis, good cooperation could be established with the US and the new president, he added.

He stressed that the NATO plays a crucial role for Europe's security -- apparently reacting to Trump's recurring criticisms of the alliance and his demand that the Europeans should depend on themselves rather than the NATO -- in which Washington has huge contributions -- in defense and armament.

During his first term, he had raised questions about the wisdom of keeping the NATO, sending jitters across Europe's political spectrum.

For his part, Macron called on his nation and Germany to play their roles in full for a "strong and unified Europe," praising the EU for overcoming much challenges for years.

On Ukraine, the Germany Chancellor assured the nation that they could continue to count on the European support in the face of the "Russian aggression."

Germany and France, in collaboration with other European countries, decided to develop precision long-range weapons, he revealed, adding that Berlin and Paris agreed on increasing cooperation in defense and armament.

The two leaders spoke to the press after they met on the 62nd anniversary of the Elysee Treaty, a framework for French-German bilateral relations after World War II. (end)

mo







MENAFN22012025000071011013ID1109119239