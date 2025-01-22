Libyan Security Forces May Resort To Force To Restore Calm W. Tripoli -- Moi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Libyan of Interior Emad Al-Trabolsi warned that the security forces might use "excessive force" to impose rule of law in the resort of Regatta to the west of Tripoli after fierce clashes broke out among armed groups on Wednesday morning.

"A joint taskforce has been tasked with using the necessary resources, including excessive force, to restore calm in the neighborhood," the minister said in a press release, noting that he has been assigned as head of the taskforce.

The security taskforce includes members of the Tripoli security dept., the apparatus of stability support, the apparatus of security support and the special operations force, Al-Trabolsi added.

Affirming that the regular security forces were not involved in the clashes, the minister said the belligerent militiamen, who handed over the security control in the area to the state returned and engaged in the fighting today.

Militiamen, equipped with 30 - 40 military vehicles, engaged in the fighting in the early morning, with no reports of possible casualties being available so far. (end)

