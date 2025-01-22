Social Affairs Minister Opens Kuwaiti Agricultural Products Outlet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila inaugurated Wednesday a new outlet for Kuwaiti agricultural products to support Kuwaiti farmers and help their products.

In a statement to KUNA after the outlet's inauguration in the Sulaibiya Industrial Area, the minister said the outlet covers an area of 5,000 square meters and operates around the clock.

This is a qualitative step to facilitate marketing of agricultural products and ensure they reach consumers in high quality, the minister argued.

She added that the outlet's strategic location on the Sixth Ring Road facilitates entry and exit for farmers' vehicles and cooperative societies.

Moreover, the site employs an automated system that uses barcodes to record all relevant data, including quantity, quality grade, weight, and the farm's unique number, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and reducing waste, the minister pointed out.

The outlet adheres to the highest safety and security standards, equipped with surveillance cameras and a permanent security staff, in addition to emergency exits complying with the requirements of the General Fire Department, she said.

Al-Huwaila praised the efforts exerted to bring this project to fruition, stressing that the launch of the outlet strengthens cooperation between the Kuwaiti Farmers Union and cooperative societies and represents a significant step towards achieving sustainable development and food security. (end)

