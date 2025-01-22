Syria To Draft New Constitution And Open Economy To Foreign Investment, Says Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: Foreign of the new Syrian administration, Asaad Al Shaibani, announced that a committee of experts from various Syrian factions will begin drafting a new following a national dialogue.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Al Shaibani also revealed plans to open Syria's to foreign investment, with a focus on and electricity partnerships with regional countries.

He highlighted that lifting sanctions imposed during the of the "ousted" president Bashar Al Assad is crucial for Syria's stability, emphasizing that these sanctions, originally aimed at benefiting the Syrian people, are now harmful to them.



