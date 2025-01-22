Lathrop GPM Announces Expansion Of Real Estate Practice Group And Leadership Changes Following Combination With Hopkins Carley

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Johnson, the former managing partner of Hopkins Carley, is one of Silicon Valley's most sophisticated, effective and adept commercial attorneys. Johnson combines her vast domestic and international real estate experience and trusted relationships within the real estate to help Fortune 100 and 500 companies, funds, nonprofits, developers, local businesses, entrepreneurs and investors navigate complex real estate transactions efficiently. Under Johnson's leadership, the Real Estate Practice Group, comprised of nearly 50 attorneys, will offer comprehensive services that address clients' complex needs in commercial real estate transactions, including acquisition and disposition of real property of all asset classes, leasing, development projects and incentives work, finance and construction. In addition, the firm offers litigation for complex disputes.

Jewett-Brewster, a former Hopkins Carley partner, is the first African American to assume leadership of a Lathrop GPM practice group. She has more than two decades of experience advising creditor clients in every aspect of insolvency law, including workouts, restructuring and enforcement of commercial loans and business bankruptcy cases nationwide. She is passionate about increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal profession and served as the inaugural Chair of the CLA's Diversity Outreach Committee, which works to increase diversity in the student pathway to careers in the legal field. She also served on the Board of the Black Women Lawyers of Northern California and is a past member of the California Minority Counsel Program (CMCP)'s Ambassadors Council, which works to expand CMCP's outreach and promote the advancement of business attorneys of color. In addition, Jewett-Brewster is one of 14 attorneys in the United States, Canada and Mexico to have been selected for and inducted into the American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers' 2023 class of Fellows. She was elected as a Regent in the ACCFL in 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer and Monique to these key leadership roles, bringing their experience and Hopkins Carley's legacy of excellence to enrich our capabilities," said Cameron Garrison, Managing Partner of Lathrop GPM. "This is more than an integration of two firms – it's the beginning of an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation. Last year's combination of our firms amplifies Lathrop GPM's ability to deliver unparalleled services across new geographies, industries and client segments, enabling us to invest in areas that are crucially important to our clients."

Both appointments and the expanded Real Estate Practice Group underscore Lathrop GPM's unwavering commitment to putting clients first and marks an important milestone for its continued focus on maintaining diversity among its practitioners and leaders.

According to Garrison, "This announcement represents only the beginning of our long-term vision for strategic growth and innovation. By combining our knowledge, resources and reputations, and elevating two deserving women to leadership, one of whom is African American, we are building a firm that is well-positioned to shape the future of legal services. We will continue to invest in strategic areas that align with client needs while fostering a collaborative and supportive culture that benefits our clients and team."

