Drägerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa: Notification Pursuant To Art. 5 (1) And (3) Of The Regulation (EU) No 596/2014: Purchase Of Own Shares – Final Notice
Date
1/22/2025 2:12:14 PM
|
EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014: Purchase of own shares – final notice
22.01.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014: Purchase of own shares – final notice
The share buyback of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (“Dräger”), which had begun on October 7, 2024, was completed on January 20, 2025. A total of 77,316 preferred shares were bought back during this period. The start of the buyback was announced on October 1, 2024. On November 22, 2024, Dräger announced the extension of the buyback.
The acquisition of the preferred shares served the purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock program within the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The Executive Board did not participate in the program due to the new regulations on share-based remuneration.
A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference shares exclusively on a stock exchange.
In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, information about the transactions is available on the Company's website () in the Investor Relations section (/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Share).
Lübeck, Germany, January 22, 2025
Executive Board
Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53–55
23558 Lübeck, Germany
22.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|
| Moislinger Allee 53-55
|
| 23558 Lübeck
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 (0)451 882-0
| Fax:
| +49 (0)451 882-2080
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE0005550602, DE0005550636 (Vorzugsaktien)
| WKN:
| 555060, 555063 (Vorzugsaktien)
| Indices:
| SDAX
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2072795
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN22012025004691010666ID1109118865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.