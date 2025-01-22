Drägerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa: Notification Pursuant To Art. 5 (1) And (3) Of The Regulation (EU) No 596/2014: Purchase Of Own Shares – Final Notice

EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014: Purchase of own shares – final notice

22.01.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014: Purchase of own shares – final notice

The share buyback of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (“Dräger”), which had begun on October 7, 2024, was completed on January 20, 2025. A total of 77,316 preferred shares were bought back during this period. The start of the buyback was announced on October 1, 2024. On November 22, 2024, Dräger announced the extension of the buyback.

The acquisition of the preferred shares served the purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock program within the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The Executive Board did not participate in the program due to the new regulations on share-based remuneration.

A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference shares exclusively on a stock exchange.

In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, information about the transactions is available on the Company's website () in the Investor Relations section (/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Share).

Lübeck, Germany, January 22, 2025

Executive Board

Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53–55

23558 Lübeck, Germany



22.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Moislinger Allee 53-55 23558 Lübeck Germany Phone: +49 (0)451 882-0 Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005550602, DE0005550636 (Vorzugsaktien) WKN: 555060, 555063 (Vorzugsaktien) Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2072795