Union Government To Expand Health Technology Assessment Resource Centres Nationwide By FY26

New Delhi, Jan 22 (KNN) In a significant move to bolster evidence-based healthcare policymaking, the Union plans to establish additional Assessment Resource (HTAR) centres across India by FY26.

These centres will evaluate the scientific, financial, social, and ethical implications of new health technologies, including medicines and devices, to ensure cost-effectiveness and suitability for India's healthcare needs.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Health Research (DHR) under the of Health and Family Welfare, seeks to address the rapid evolution of health technologies and their associated concerns.

The centres will also focus on capacity building by organising training sessions, workshops, and online courses for professionals involved in state and central health programmes.

“The resource centres will undertake Health Technology Assessment (HTA) studies, conduct sensitisation workshops, and facilitate the adoption of HTA recommendations in government programmes,” the DHR stated in a call for expressions of interest from eligible institutions, with applications open until February 15.

HTAIn, established in May 2023, is the country's central body for analysing health technologies to ensure their clinical effectiveness, cost-efficiency, and equity.

Rajeev Jayadevan, former president of the Indian Medical Association, Cochin, emphasised the critical role of HTA in bridging gaps in healthcare delivery.

“An evidence-based approach ensures new drugs and technologies are not only effective but also safe and affordable. This is vital to reduce personal healthcare expenditure and enhance access to quality care,” he said.

The centres will align with the“Make in India” vision by supporting local innovation in medical devices, diagnostics, and affordable medicines.

Established HTAR centres at institutes such as IIT Delhi and AIIMS Jodhpur have already contributed to policy briefs on cervical cancer screening, syringe safety, and intraocular lenses.

With India's health tech sector projected to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2022 to USD 21.3 billion by 2025, this initiative is a timely investment in sustainable healthcare infrastructure and innovation.

