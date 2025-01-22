Roboticsandautomationnews Ranked As One Of The Top Sources Of Industry News
(MENAFN- Robotics & automation News) RoboticsAndAutomationNews ranked as one of the top sources of industry news
January 22, 2025 by David Edwards
RoboticsAndAutomationNews has been ranked as one of the top sources of industry news.
Our website has been selected as one of the FeedStop top 15 Automation Magazines in 2025 . By“magazine”, we think they mean website.
We don't normally blow our trumpet, we certainly didn't do it in the past. But what with our website facing so much competition now, we feel we should do a little self-promotion sometimes.
Moreover, we're only human, and we very much appreciate any feedback from our readers and those who take an interest in our website, especially if it's positive, of course.
RoboticsAndAutomationNews was placed in seventh in the top 15, and judges gave us a“high five” in appreciation.
The website which has selected us to be part of the list is FeedSpot.
The FeedSpot media contact database has over 250,000 top magazine editors and media outlet contacts in 1,500 niche categories.
