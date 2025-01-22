Toobit To List HCS (HEDGE Compass) For Spot Trading On January 24, 2025

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is pleased to announce the listing of HCS (HEDGE Compass) for spot trading, starting January 24, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC .

About HEDGE Compass

HEDGE bridges the gap between cryptocurrency users and the exclusive world of hedge funds traditionally reserved for the select few. By holding all funds raised by the issue of HEDGE tokens in reserve and allocating those reserves into dedicated portfolios of hedge fund assets, HEDGE tokens enable their users to benefit from the exciting and lucrative world of hedge funds.

Key Highlights

– Up and down: HCS allocates its reserves into directional hedge funds employing market direction trading strategies.

– Floor price: HCS provides a floor price redeemable for other USD stablecoins, ensuring a stable value.

What is HCS token?

Based on the Binance Smart Chain, HCS a cryptocurrency token that bridges digital assets and directional hedge funds. It allows users to participate in hedge fund strategies traditionally reserved for institutional investors.

Trading Information

– Trading Pair : HCS/USDT

– Deposit Open : January 23, 2025 (UTC)

– Spot Trading Open : January 24, 2025, at 8:00 AM (UTC)

– Withdrawal Open: January 25, 2025 (UTC)

– Contract address: 0x9eC33c87a2DD63CFc744B64BCDe2822D67f9CdAa

This addition is part of Toobit's growing strategy to expand trading possibilities for its traders. The exchange remains committed to delivering a seamless experience by offering competitive fees, rapid transaction processing, and round-the-clock customer support.

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact : Davin C.

Email : ...

Website :