Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Industry Poised For 9.1% CAGR Growth By 2028

Boston, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets is expected to reach $5.2 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2023 to 2028.

The report analyzes application types, product functions, iPSC generation, and types of iPSC-derived cells and species. Application segments include drug development, toxicity testing, academic research, and regenerative medicine. Product function segments cover molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation, and cell analysis. iPSC-derived cell types include hepatocytes, neurons, cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and other cells like astrocytes, fibroblasts, and hematopoietic progenitor cells.

The BCC Research report assesses the current market status, future needs, and growth forecasts through 2028.

The report also analyzes market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities, and profiles the leading companies, including their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. Additionally, it covers emerging technologies, new developments, the regulatory landscape, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, and investment outlook.

The factors driving the global market for induced pluripotent stem cells include:

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: iPSCs help develop new treatments for chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

Increasing Investments in the Biotech Industry: Significant public and private investments are boosting iPSC research and innovation.

Surging Demand for Personalized Medicines: iPSCs enable personalized therapies tailored to individual genetic profiles.

Increasing Demand for Drug Discovery and Development: iPSCs facilitate drug discovery by creating disease models and testing new drugs.

