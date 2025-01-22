9-Year-Old Bangladeshi Chess Student Defeats World Number One Magnus Carlsen, Claims Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Dhaka, Bangladesh: Bangladeshi FIDE master Nayem Haque claimed that a student of his, Ryan Rashid Mugdha, had defeated chess grandmaster and five-time world champion in an chess game.

According to Dhaka Tribune, a Bangladesh-based news website, the event took place on Saturday during a bullet brawl event hosted on Chess.

Dhaka Tribune reported that Nayem Haque had allowed a student he was coaching, Ryan Rashid Mugdha, to use his account and play against the current top chess player in the world.



The official Magnus Carlsen Chess account shows a game took place between the Norwegian five time world champion and an account with the user handle“Nayemhaque22” from Bangladesh on January 18, 2025.

Carlsen, playing as black, resigned after white's 50th move of the game, with Nayemhaque22 being up a queen and having greater positional advantage.

Nayem then went on Facebook to post“9-year old Mugdho defeated Magnus Carlsen!”

“Mugdho wanted to play bullet battle but he can't play without title. That's why I gave him my ID of chess, he played and beat five-time World Champions and No. 1 chess player in three formats,” Nayem stated.