Prime Minister Meets Iran's Vice-President For Strategic Affairs
1/22/2025 2:00:31 PM
Davos: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Wednesday with Vice-President for Strategic Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Mohammad Javad Zarif, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum 2025 meetings in Davos, Switzerland.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, the developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
HE the Vice-President for Strategic Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran voiced his appreciation for the State of Qatar's role and its efforts that contributed to reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and exchanging the prisoners and detainees.
