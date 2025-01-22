Al Noor Center For The Blind Celebrates International Day Of Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Noor Center for the Blind, one of the centers of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work affiliated with the of Social Development and Family, celebrates International Day of Education, which falls on January 24 of each year, by highlighting its efforts in supporting the education of the visually impaired, using the latest educational devices and technologies that ensure the quality of education and access to knowledge.

In this context, Executive Director of Al Noor Center for the Blind Mishaal Abdullah Al Nuaimi, stressed that education is a solid foundation for achieving equality and social justice, noting that the center spares no effort in providing the latest educational technologies to its members, and this approach represents a clear commitment to developing their skills and abilities, so that they become productive individuals in society and able to contribute to the renaissance of the nation.

Al Nuaimi explained that the center is keen to keep pace with modern technological developments in the field of educating the visually impaired, with a focus on artificial intelligence technologies and smart applications that facilitate the learning and communication process.

He noted that education at the center is not limited to the academic aspect, but extends to include the development of life and vocational skills that enable members to integrate into the labor market and participate effectively in society.

The activities provided by the center on this day embody its commitment to the message of education as a human right, as a group of awareness events and workshops will be organized that aim to enhance community awareness of the importance of comprehensive education. The events will include a display of the latest educational devices used in the center, in addition to inspiring success stories of members who were able to achieve their educational and professional ambitions despite the challenges.

The comprehensive education provided by the center is a practical reflection of Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030), which focuses on building a just and equal society that supports all groups, including people with disabilities. The center is also a model to be emulated in achieving this vision, as it has succeeded in providing advanced educational programs that meet the needs of the blind, while providing psychological and social support that enhances their self-confidence.