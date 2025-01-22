Canada's Rental Market At A Crossroads: Vacancy Rates Surge, Rent Growth Slows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As the Canadian rental enters 2025, some relief from intense competition is emerging, but affordability and constraints remain critical challenges. While lower interest rates and easing inflation provide opportunities, slower immigration growth and high development costs continue to shape the landscape.

Key Findings from the Q1 2025 Report:



Vacancy Rates Rise: National vacancy reached 3.6%, the highest since 2020, with bachelor units seeing the largest increases.

Edges Higher: The annual turnover rate rose slightly to 23.1% but remains historically low, reflecting steady rental demand. Unit Completions Climb: Through three quarters of 2024, national apartment completions rose 28.2% year-over-year to 63,000 units, while starts increased 20.3% to 68,000 units.

Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada, commented:

"The increase in vacancy rates and moderation of rent growth signal a significant shift in Canada's rental market dynamics. These trends suggest some easing of the intense competition we've seen in recent years, but affordability challenges remain at the forefront. Collaborative efforts between developers and policymakers will be critical in addressing the evolving needs of renters across the country."

For a deeper analysis of the Q4 data, download the full report here

