Odisha Govt Approves 17 Industrial Projects Worth Over Rs 3,883 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (IANS) The Odisha on Wednesday approved 17 significant projects amounting to a combined of Rs 3,883.72 crores. These projects were approved during the 134th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Odisha Manoj Ahuja.

The state government sources asserted that these approvals highlight the state's unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and employment generation.

“This landmark clearance comes ahead of the much-anticipated Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave, showcasing the state's proactive approach to attracting investments and fostering industrial excellence. With a focus on innovation, ease of doing business, and socio-economic development, Odisha continues to cement its position as India's premier investment destination,” an official said.

The approved projects span 15 high-impact sectors including Steel, Iron & Ferro Alloys, Power & Renewable Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Green Hydrogen, Transportation, Storage, Bio Fuel/Bio Fertilizer, ESDM, Tourism, Green Energy Equipment, and Petroleum & Petrochemicals, represent a collective investment of Rs 3,883.72 crores.

These initiatives are expected to generate over 12,280 jobs, providing a significant boost to employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha.

The projects will also strengthen the industrial base across eight districts: Sambalpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Dhenkanal, and Jharsuguda.

“The Government of Odisha's proactive measures and strategic focus on sustainable development underscore its dedication to creating a 'Samrudhha Odisha' - that contributes significantly to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047,” the official added.

The Odisha government will host Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar between January 28 and 29 to attract investors from across the globe.

On January 27, as a precursor to the conclave, five sessions of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Council will be held, with participation from 200 council members. The conclave will highlight the achievements of 60 MSME entrepreneurs under the age of 40.

On January 29, the Chief Minister will felicitate two young entrepreneurs from each district as part of the celebration. This year, the conclave will focus on five key sectors: IT, renewable energy, textiles, chemicals, and food processing.

Twelve countries, including Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Germany, Poland, and Cuba, have been invited as "Countries of Focus" to participate in the conclave. Over 5,000 industrial delegates from India and abroad are expected to attend.