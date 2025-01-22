American Packaging Corporation Donates To American Red Cross's Hurricane Relief Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ray Graham, CEO and President, shared, "I'm so proud to work for a company that truly lives its core values every day. With the support of our ownership, the Schottland Family, APC engages with our communities both near our APC centers and throughout the US and once again proves our commitment by providing significant resources these families need to get back on their feet again. I'm even more proud of our APC family members, as so many of them also added personal contribution too."

"Having personally witnessed the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, I am extremely grateful for the generous and compassionate gift from American Packaging Corporation and its employees," said Nick Bond, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross of Western New York. "This donation will help the Red Cross fulfill its mission of alleviating suffering in times of disaster, and help impacted communities on their long road to recovery. Unfortunately, we are seeing disasters that are more intense, more frequent and of longer duration than ever before. It is only through the support of committed community partners like American Packaging Corporation that we can provide hope and recovery to families and individuals who are dealing with unimaginable loss."

About American Packaging Corporation : Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit /

