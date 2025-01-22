Cascades: Industry Leader Among The Most Sustainable Corporations In The World And Recipient Of Numerous Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and of environmentally friendly packaging and hygiene products, is proud to announce that for the sixth year in a row, it has been ranked one of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations by Corporate Knights, a media, research and information company. Once again, Cascades was awarded the top position among organizations in the Containers and Packaging sector, in addition to being ranked 59th worldwide. This recognition, which coincided with the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlights the outstanding work of companies that have combined environmental, social and governance considerations with business success.

The analysis used to determine the ranking is based on a methodology that is reviewed annually and takes into account 25 performance indicators. A total of 8,359 companies worldwide with annual revenues exceeding one billion dollars were evaluated in the most recent exercise.

Cascades' industry leading environmental, social and governance practices, as well as a business model based on the circular economy, allowed the company to excel on several levels. Among the factors assessed by Corporate Knights, Cascades stood out for its high percentage of sustainable revenue, attributable to products made from recycled or certified fibres, and sustainable investments notably in capital expenditures and research and development. The company also distinguished itself with respect to social and governance issues, including employee benefits, executive compensation tied to the achievement of sustainability objectives, and female representation on its Board of Directors.

In this regard, Cascades is also delighted to announce that it has retained its Silver Parity Certification from Women in Governance. This recognition reflects its commitment to promoting gender equity in its workplaces, and the quality of its practices.

Lastly, Cascades FRESHGUARD EnVisionTM, an innovative and sustainable egg packaging solution, won the prestigious GOOD DESIGN® Award 2024 in addition to the Big Innovation Award 2025. These awards highlight the innovative design, sustainability and value that this product provides to customers, stakeholders and communities.

"We are honoured to make the Global 100 ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations for the sixth year in a row. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable and responsible practices, which are an integral part of our business strategy. In addition, we are very proud to retain the Silver Parity Certification from Women in Governance and to receive two new awards for our innovative Cascades FRESHGUARD EnVisionTM solution. These accolades underscore our ability to innovate while respecting our planet and our communities. We will continue to promote initiatives that foster sustainable prosperity," said Hugues Simon, President and CEO.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 75 production units in North America. Driven by its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Canada ULC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED