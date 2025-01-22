SAMY Alliance Buys Content Lab As Acquisition Drive Gathers Pace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Addition underscores SAMY Alliance's commitment to redefining the future of social marketing on a global scale

MADRID, SPAIN, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SAMY Alliance , the fast-growing social-first agency has acquired US-based Content Lab , the digital advocacy marketing agency specialized in emerging platforms and certified global ecosystem partner of TikTok.

Founded in 2013 as SamyRoad, SAMY Alliance has grown into a 600-strong network spanning 15 countries, serving marquee clients such as L'Oréal, IKEA, and Microsoft. Backed by investment firm Bridgepoint, the agency has emerged as a dominant force in the social media marketing space, leveraging data-driven insights and a relentless focus on innovation.

With Content Lab joining the fold, SAMY Alliance continues its streak of high-impact acquisitions in 2024, following Helsinki-based Kurio and Bogotá-based MDS. This latest acquisition amplifies SAMY's mission to make brands matter by creating relevance in a social-first world.

Today, three-quarters of SAMY Alliance's revenue comes from international markets.

Juan Andrés Elhazaz, CEO of SAMY Alliance, commented: "SAMY's mission is to make brands matter, creating brand relevance in a social-first world leveraging on our unique capability to deliver intelligence-fueled impactful creativity. The acquisition of Content Lab is a key stepping stone towards delivering this mission.

“Social is a strategic marketing discipline fast becoming the heart of today's marketing mix. At a time when it is hard to get attention, when connection is most important and consumers have dramatically changed, relevancy becomes essential. Brands need to evolve their approach to be human and culture first and advertising needs to change to achieve this connection. SAMY's objective is precisely delivering this connection, making brands matter thanks to our data, intelligence and creative capabilities, expertise, and global talent.“

Founded in 2020 by Allen Loh, Amy Xie, and Zach Thorne, Content Lab has quickly become a driving force in emerging platforms, especially in TikTok marketing, recognized among the platform as one of its top global ecosystem partners.

Specializing in user-centric, data-driven content creation, the California-based agency empowers brands to foster trust, drive engagement, and boost conversions across social networks. With a team of 60 across 9 countries, Content Lab brings a global perspective and local agility to campaigns.

By joining SAMY Alliance, Content Lab gains access to an expansive global network and cutting-edge tools, opening new doors for growth and innovation. Its deep expertise in influencer marketing aligns seamlessly with SAMY's ambition to lead the charge in the booming social commerce sector, which is projected to reach $7 trillion by 2030.

Allen Loh, General Manager of Content Lab commented:“Becoming part of SAMY Alliance is an extraordinary milestone for Content Lab. SAMY's visionary approach, global reach, and data-driven strategies perfectly complement our mission to create impactful content for brands' relevance. Together, we're set to unlock incredible opportunities for our clients and partners.”

The acquisition of Content Lab is a pivotal moment in SAMY Alliance's mission to lead the global social media marketing arena. By combining the agency's proven track record of delivering strategic solutions with Content Lab's emerging platforms expertise, SAMY is poised to redefine how brands engage with audiences worldwide.

Content Lab's established presence in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific markets bolsters SAMY Alliance's ability to expand its footprint in these key regions. Meanwhile, its expertise in TikTok positions the group at the forefront of the social connection and social commerce revolution, enabling clients to harness the platform's massive cultural and economic potential.

As SAMY Alliance continues to grow through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, its vision remains clear: becoming a global independent leader in the Social Media Marketing space leveraging tech, data, intelligence-fueled creativity capabilities and facing the future to be able to make the boldest brands matter.

Progress Partners, a full-service investment bank providing M&A, capital raising, and strategic growth expertise for emerging technology and media companies, was the exclusive financial advisor to Content Lab.

