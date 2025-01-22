Zerotrusted.Ai Unveils RAG And Agent Developer Upgrades, Redefining AI Security, Privacy, And Reliability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZeroTrusted launches advanced RAG and Agent Developer features, enhancing AI security, privacy, and reliability for sensitive and regulated environments.

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZeroTrusted , the leading innovator in secure AI and machine solutions, has unveiled a suite of advanced features for its RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) and Agent Developer platform. Designed to support the most sensitive operations in highly regulated environments, this enhancement reinforces ZeroTrusted's position as a pioneer in security, privacy, and reliability for AI applications.“Organizations today face increasing challenges in ensuring the security and privacy of their AI systems, especially when dealing with sensitive data like PII and PHI,” said Waylon Krush, CEO of ZeroTrusted.“Our latest enhancements go beyond the standard capabilities of RAG systems, providing comprehensive guardrails to monitor and protect AI models in real time while enabling seamless integration with major AI components.”________________________________________Key Features of the ZeroTrusted RAG/Agent Developer Platform:1.Zero Trust Security Integration: Built with Zero Trust principles, the platform ensures end-to-end protection for sensitive data, safeguarding personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI).2.Real-Time Monitoring and Guardrails: Organizations can now monitor security, privacy, and system reliability in real time and over time, minimizing risks associated with AI model misuse or breaches.3.Hybrid API Compatibility: The platform integrates effortlessly with all major AI models and RAG systems, allowing organizations to enhance existing frameworks with additional layers of security and reliability.4.Optimized for Regulated Environments: Engineered to meet the rigorous requirements of government and other highly regulated sectors, the platform supports critical operations with unparalleled precision.________________________________________Addressing Industry ChallengesWhile traditional RAG models often struggle with scalability, security, and handling sensitive or numerical data, ZeroTrusted bridges these gaps. The platform provides a hybrid solution for handling complex datasets, including those requiring simultaneous access to multiple documents. Additionally, decoupled web services allow for seamless scalability using Kubernetes, ensuring stability even under high-demand scenarios.“Many AI platforms are built for general use, but when it comes to handling mission-critical or highly sensitive operations, they fall short,” says Femi Fashakin, CTO, added.“ZeroTrusted ensures organizations can trust their AI systems to perform securely and reliably without compromising on privacy.”________________________________________Why It MattersWith the rise of AI adoption across industries, organizations face mounting scrutiny over how they protect data and ensure compliance with privacy regulations. ZeroTrusted's advancements come at a pivotal time when safeguarding AI systems is no longer optional but essential.According to industry experts, these innovations set a new benchmark for what enterprises and government agencies should expect from AI platforms. Whether enhancing existing RAG systems or deploying new solutions, ZeroTrusted delivers unmatched reliability and security.________________________________________About ZeroTrustedZeroTrusted is the premier provider of Zero Trust solutions for AI, ML, and neural networks, specializing in the security, privacy, and reliability of AI systems. Headquartered in Kissimmee, FL, the company serves enterprises, government agencies, and regulated industries worldwide. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep expertise, ZeroTrusted empowers organizations to safely harness the transformative power of AI.

