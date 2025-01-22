AAFCO MEMBERSHIP VOTES YES ON NEW REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR ANIMAL FOOD INGREDIENTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Association formally approves proposal from Kansas State University Olathe

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) membership approved a proposal from Kansas State University's Olathe Innovation Campus (K-State Olathe) to provide the scientific review for a new animal food ingredient submission pathway. The new pathway replaces AAFCO's former Ingredient Definition Request process that ended with the expiration of AAFCO's Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year.

"AAFCO's partnership with K-State Olathe begins a new era of innovation and proficiency for the animal feed industry," said Austin Therrell, executive director of AAFCO. "This new pathway will offer a regulatory review process that is straightforward and comprehensive to bring ingredients to market safely and more efficiently than our previous process with FDA."

The new ingredient approval pathway will be led by Dr. Haley Larson, Ph.D. , and will include a scientific review panel comprised of subject matter experts from universities across the U.S. and independent consultants to provide diversity and representation of all animal species. Together, this panel will evaluate potential ingredient submissions from industry and provide recommendations back to AAFCO membership for final approval. Approved ingredients will then be included in AAFCO's Official Publication, which is considered the most comprehensive list of approved feed ingredients in the world, and recognized by state, international regulatory agencies, and the animal food industry.

" We're honored to partner with AAFCO and apply our scientific and technical expertise to ensuring the safety and quality of animal food ingredients," said Ben Wolfe, K-State Olathe's dean and CEO. "We look forward to working closely with AAFCO to implement this transformative approach and foster a regulatory environment that benefits producers, consumers and the broader community."

The new pathway is intended to complement FDA's current GRAS Notice program and to provide the feed industry with another option to bring new and innovative products to the market. AAFCO and K-State Olathe have outlined procedures to ensure ingredients are not submitted through multiple channels.

"We understand the animal feed industry has much to consider when introducing a new proposed ingredient. We're committed to a collaborative process that is safe, scientific and streamlined to meet the industry's demand for new ingredients while upholding AAFCO's unwavering standards for animal and human health," added Therrell.

About AAFCO

The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) has been guiding state, federal and international feed regulators with ingredient definitions, label standards and laboratory standards for more than 115 years, while supporting the health and safety of people and animals. Its members are charged by their state or federal laws to regulate the manufacture, sale and distribution of animal feeds and feed ingredients. Learn more at aafco .

About K-State Olathe

Located in Greater Kansas City and the heart of the Animal Health Corridor, K-State Olathe is one of the university's three campuses and has focus areas of animal health, food and nutrition, and advanced manufacturing. Its land-grant mission is to provide industry-driven academic programs and professional development offerings, and leverage applied research – all to improve wellbeing and drive economic growth.

