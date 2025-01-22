(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Biodegradable Shampoo Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Gender (Female and Male), By Distribution Channel, By End User (Individual and Commercial), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Biodegradable Shampoo Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031. In 2021, Europe's market volume surged to 5.94 million Units (1 Liter), showcasing a growth of 13.1% (2020-2023).

The male segment in this market is also seeing growth as men become more aware of the environmental and health impacts of personal care products. While historically, male grooming products have been less focused on sustainability, there is a rising demand for eco-friendly options, including these shampoos, among health-conscious men. The Male Segment in Germany market consumed a volume of 574.55 Thousand Units (1 Liter) in 2023.

The German market dominated the Europe Biodegradable Shampoo Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $362.1 Million by 2031. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 12.4% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the French market is expected to experience a CAGR of 14% during 2024-2031.



Stringent regulatory policies are crucial in driving the growth of this market by addressing the environmental impact of harmful chemicals commonly found in personal care products. The European Union's REACH Regulation and the California Safe Cosmetics Act require manufacturers to eliminate toxic ingredients like sulfates, parabens, and silicones from their formulations, pushing brands to adopt greener alternatives.

Initiatives like the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national measures, such as India's Plastic Waste Management Rules and China's Cosmetic Supervision and Administration Regulation (CSAR), further reinforce the push for sustainability. These efforts ensure compliance and foster consumer trust by prioritizing safety and environmental responsibility. Certifications like ECOCERT and USDA Organic validate brands' adherence to these standards, giving companies like The Body Shop a competitive edge.

Italy's market is heavily influenced by its cultural heritage and preference for natural ingredients. Italian consumers value products incorporating locally sourced, plant-based components like olive oil, rosemary, and chamomile, staples of Mediterranean beauty traditions. Brands such as Davines and L'Erbolario have successfully combined these traditional elements with modern biodegradable formulations, appealing to environmentally conscious buyers. Italy's vibrant eco-tourism industry, particularly in regions like Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast, has also contributed to the growing demand, as hotels and resorts integrate biodegradable shampoos into their amenities to attract sustainability-focused travelers. Thus, these regional dynamics position Europe as a global leader in this market, combining policy-driven growth with consumer-driven demand.

Unilever (Love Beauty and Planet)

Ethique

HiBAR

Plaine Products

Ecostore

Wild Ona

KinKind Ltd.

Better Planet Brands

Battle Green Conscious Skincare

