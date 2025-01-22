New Orleans-Based Musician Trombone Shorty Invests In Local Beverage Brand, Mockly

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A New Orleans legend, Trombone Shorty seamlessly blends funk, soul, R&B, and rock into his signature sound. He has made his mark by closing out the iconic New Orleans Jazz Fest in recent years, leading his own Mardi Gras parade atop a float crafted in his likeness, and hosting the electrifying Treme Threauxdown. Mockly has been setting the bar high for non-alcoholic RTD beverages in New Orleans and beyond since the brand's inception in 2020. They can be found in a variety of hotels and restaurants throughout the city and in stores nationally.

The organic partnership arose from Trombone Shorty and Mockly's mutual passion for the vibrant culture and welcoming atmosphere of New Orleans. Trombone Shorty does not drink alcohol and never has, and as a fan of this local, one-of-a-kind NA brand, he wanted to help share their story.

"Trombone Shorty is the perfect representation of Mockly's mission to have a good time, no matter what's in your cup. We have always imagined our beverages being consumed at concerts and events, and there is no music that says New Orleans more than Trombone Shorty on the trombone!" said Mockly's Co-Founder, Aimee Sedky. "Our mutual NOLA roots, coupled with an alcohol-free lifestyle, make this partnership a perfect fit."

Through the partnership both parties aim to honor the spirit of New Orleans by bringing together Trombone Shorty's music, the city's rich history, and flavorful locally inspired drinks. Together, they are bringing a new way to experience New Orleans' culture that's both fun and inclusive for all.

About Mockly:

Born in 2020, Mockly is a New Orleans founded and inspired canned mocktail that emulates the fun and flavor of a delicious cocktail, without the booze. Crafted by renowned mixologist Jesse Carr, these unique beverages don't try to mimic a booze-free version of a cocktail, but instead create a whole new tasting experience with real, quality ingredients. Mockly is available online , on Amazon , and in select Whole Foods and Total Wines in three artisanal flavors: Love Bite (Pomegranate Ginger Tonic), Eye Opener (Tangerine Basil Elixir), and Baron von Blue (Blueberry Rose Spritz).

