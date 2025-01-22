Lizzie Decarlo Joins Klingman & Associates As Wealth Advisor, Expanding The Firm's Wealth Management Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Experienced Advisor Embraces Independent Advisory Role, Bringing a Personalized Approach to Clients

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Klingman & Associates ("Klingman"), a leading independent wealth management firm, announced that Lizzie Decarlo has joined the firm as a Wealth Advisor. Ms. Decarlo, who has years of experience working with high net worth families, will further deepen the Klingman team of wealth advisors.

"Since its inception, we have built our firm intensely focused on doing what's best for our clients. It is an essential part of our culture and what has enabled us to be successful. Lizzie's deep commitment to – and experience in – helping client families is a wonderful fit for our firm," said Gerry Klingman, the Founder and President of Klingman.

"We continue to work to build the premier independent wealth management business in the New York area one client and one team member at a time," added Michael Paley, Klingman's Chief Operating Officer. "Adding someone like Lizzie to the team will be another important step in this journey."

Ms. Decarlo has spent more than a decade in the financial advisory industry at some of the largest financial institutions in the world. She is incredibly excited to bring her experience into the independent wealth management space. She earned her bachelor's degree from Williams College, where she was a member of the Women's Varsity Squash and Golf teams, and received an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

About Klingman & Associates:

Klingman & Associates is an independent wealth management company with $3.5+ billion in assets under management. Over the past 40+ years, Klingman & Associates has provided high net worth individuals, business owners, corporate executives, law firm partners, professional athletes, and their families with comprehensive financial planning and investment management. Klingman & Associates has received numerous industry accolades. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT:

Michael Paley

Chief Operating Officer

Tel: 212-867-7647

120 West 45th Street, Suite 3800

New York, NY 10036

SOURCE Klingman & Associates, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED