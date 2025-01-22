MYS FIRM WRAPS UP $1.1 MILLION INVESTMENT INTO SMALL BUSINESSES ACROSS SOUTHERN NEVADA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

200 local businesses benefitted from the City of Las Vegas' American Rescue Plan Act grant in pursuit of growth opportunities and increased visibility

- Las Vegas Mayor, Shelley BerkleyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MYS Firm, a leading community organization, is proud to announce the successful completion of its Diversity Certified program, which assisted small businesses across Southern Nevada in pursuing Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification. Funded by a $1.1 million ARPA grant from the City of Las Vegas and facilitated the process through Certify My Company, the program enabled minority-owned businesses to unlock valuable, supplier diversity opportunities, further empowering them to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.“We are grateful to the City of Las Vegas and our community partners for their continued investment in local entrepreneurs,” said Myisha Boyce, President of MYS Firm.“Acquiring MBE certification can make a meaningful impact in the lives of small business owners, opening doors to new opportunities and resources that drive growth. This investment not only fuels economic development but also fosters job creation, strengthens community resilience, and fosters a more inclusive business environment for all.”“Small businesses are at the heart of our economy. I'm proud that the city of Las Vegas took steps to assist minority-owned enterprises to not only survive the pandemic, but also to thrive into the future,” said Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley.“Knowing the benefits of being diversity certified, we were thrilled to be able to partner with MYS Firm, to support so many local, minority owned businesses,“ said Heather Cox, President of Certify My Company.“By guiding businesses through the certification process, we're not just unlocking access to opportunities-they're also equipping them with tools and resources to build sustainable growth, ensuring their long-term success in the marketplace.”Upon announcing of the program in 2023, M.Y.S. received hundreds of applications from small business across the Las Vegas valley and accepted 200 into the program. To date, dozens of businesses have acquired MBE certification with additional currently under review and processing. Select businesses who have received certification, include:● ICJ Tax and Bookkeeping Firm● Bee and Lorem Aesthetics● The Tamale Palace● Mingo Health Solutions● Larnell Alan Enterprises● Sharp BBQ● Queendom Cultivation● NDO Wellness● Harvest Divine Elegance● Path to Publishing● Perkins Transportation● Tu OrganicsThe Diversity Certified program underscores MYS Firm's commitment to supporting underserved and underrepresented communities in their quest for financial growth and success. By assisting small businesses in obtaining the MBE certification, MYS Firm strives to create a ripple effect that extends far beyond the initial cohort, fostering economic development and empowerment for years to come.The success of the Diversity Certified program would not be possible without the shared vision of the following community partners: Nevada Women's Center, RTC RiSE, Nevada Partners, Urban Chamber of Commerce, Latin Chamber of Commerce, EDGE (Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce), Henderson Chamber of Commerce, African Chamber of Commerce, Harry Reid DBE Program, MGM, Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council, Ericka Aviles Consulting and several community outreach specialists.###About MYS FirmM.Y.S. Firm provides professional services across several industries, specializing in equitable and inclusionary community programming for clients in both the public and private sectors. Contracted by some of the largest and most influential sports and entertainment companies as well as local government entities to advise on small business strategies, including procurement, marketing, outreach, event activations, and partnerships, MYS Firm directly impacts employment and economic stability within the western region for diverse communities. For more information, visit .About Certify My CompanyCertify My Company is a leading business consulting firm specializing in diverse certification. With a proven record of accomplishment in helping businesses navigate the complex certification process, Certify My Company enables entrepreneurs to unlock new avenues of growth and business advancement. For more information, visit .

