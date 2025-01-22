Starkist® Partners With Celebrity Chef Nick Digiovanni To Unveil The Starkist Mashup Challenge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We at StarKist are thrilled to partner with Celebrity Chef Nick DiGiovanni, whose creativity and adventurous approach to food perfectly align with our mission to inspire bold flavor exploration," said Michael Merritt, Jr., Director of Marketing at StarKist. "With 40+ StarKist Protein Pouch varieties, including 20+ Creations® Pouches packed with bold and versatile flavors, the StarKist Mashup Challenge inspires consumers to mix, match, and create inventive, crave-worthy recipes using our Creations line."

Merritt added, "We're excited to see the creativity flow as our Influencer Team and fans dive into this tasty adventure of protein-rich, flavor-forward creations!"

From tangy and sweet to spicy and savory, StarKist's Creations Pouches-including Tuna Creations®, Chicken Creations®, Salmon Creations®, and the newly launched Beef Creations®-are the ultimate canvas for flavor experimentation. Each fully-cooked, ready-to-eat pouch packs 8-17 grams of protein per serving and comes in unique flavors, including favorites like Honey BBQ, Bacon Ranch, Hot Buffalo, Thai Chili Style, and Zesty Lemon Pepper, offering limitless potential for creative Mashups.

StarKist Mashup Challenge Pro-Team

Celebrity Chef Nick and Charlie the Tuna won't be mashing it up alone-they'll be joined by an inspiring team of influencers who are masters of bold flavor pairings. From foodies to fitness coaches, this team will share their own Mashup recipes on their social channels to help inspire fans to unleash their inner flavor fusionist:



Chef Adrianne Calvo (@chefadrianne): A James Beard Award nominee, renowned chef, and restaurateur, Chef Adrianne is celebrated for her bold flavors and larger-than-life personality. With her "Maximum Flavor" philosophy, she brings an adventurous spirit to every dish, making her an ideal ambassador for bold kitchen creativity.

Sarah Williams (@nutritionalsarah): A registered dietitian with a passion for making healthy eating approachable and exciting, Sarah combines her professional expertise with a love for bold flavors. Known for her creative recipes and practical tips, she inspires others to balance health and indulgence in their everyday snacks and meals.

Danny and Aly (@dannyandaly): This gamer-foodie duo is all about having fun in the kitchen. Danny and Aly are famous for their unexpected and whimsical food creations that combine playfulness with delicious results, ensuring their content is as entertaining as it is mouthwatering. Samantha Milton (@smaller_sam): As a fitness coach and flavor enthusiast, Samantha empowers her audience with creative ways to combine health and indulgence. Her passion for flavor-packed, protein-rich recipes inspires followers to think outside the box while staying on track with their wellness goals.

"I'm excited to be working with StarKist and the iconic Charlie the Tuna on the StarKist Mashup Challenge, because it's all about celebrating creativity and bold flavors in the kitchen," said Celebrity Chef Nick DiGiovanni. "With StarKist's Creations Pouches, you've got a flavor for every craving-sweet, salty, spicy, or tangy-and they're packed with nutritious, lean protein that keeps me fueled and ready to go as a busy chef." Celebrity Chef Nick adds, "You don't need to be a master chef to create dishes that are exciting. This fun challenge gives everyone a chance to step outside their comfort zone, do some experimentation, and have a blast discovering new possibilities in the kitchen."

The StarKist Mashup Challenge: Think Bold, Go Big*

Entry Period: The StarKist Mashup Challenge is open for entries from January 22, 2025 to February 18, 2025 and invites participants to:

Create an original recipe using two or more StarKist Creations Pouches and at least one additional ingredient.Name the dish to capture its unique fusion of flavors.Share the name of the dish, specifying which StarKist Creations Pouch flavors were used, with a photo, drawing, painting or video on Instagram, tagging @StarKistCharlie and using the hashtag #StarKistMashupContest.

Every Mashup you make is another chance to win the Grand Prize: a round trip for two to the 2025 Austin Food & Wine Festival or other cash prizes!*

Voting Period: The top ten finalist recipes will be showcased on the StarKist Mashup Challenge website, where fans can vote for their favorites between February 26, 2025 - March 13, 2025. Every vote enters fans for a chance to win $1,000 and a year's supply of StarKist Creations Pouches. The winning recipe will be determined by combining public votes and contest criteria to crown the ultimate mashup!

From Challenge to Festival:

StarKist is bringing the Mashup excitement on the road as the presenting sponsor of FoodieCon® at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®), happening February 20-23, 2025, in Miami, where live Mashup creations will take center stage.

This immersive culinary event will feature Celebrity Chef Nick DiGiovanni serving up bold StarKist-inspired dishes that celebrate the brand's versatility and range of flavors.

And the fun doesn't stop there! Charlie the Tuna will be making a special appearance, interacting with fans and bringing his signature charm to the Festival. FoodieCon® attendees will have the opportunity to take photos with Charlie and explore live demonstrations of bold Mashup recipes.

"As a brand dedicated to delivering exciting and innovative experiences, we're thrilled to bring the StarKist Mashup Challenge to life at FoodieCon® at SOBEWFF®," said Michael Merritt, Jr., Director of Marketing at StarKist. "This event is the perfect platform to showcase the endless possibilities of our StarKist Creations Pouches while giving fans an unforgettable opportunity to engage with Celebrity Chef Nick, Charlie the Tuna, and our bold flavor creations firsthand."

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only legal residents of the 48 contiguous US/DC, 18 years of age and older. Void in AK, HI, & where prohibited by law. Promotion starts 1/22/25 and Contest entries must be received by 9:59 a.m. ET on 2/18/25. Public Voting and Voting Sweepstakes Period begins 2/26/25 and ends 9:59 a.m. ET on 3/13/25. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, odds, and restrictions, see StarKistMashupChallenge/rules . Sponsor: StarKist Co.,1875 Explorer Street, Reston, VA 20190. Follow along at @StarKistCharlie on Instagram, @StarKistOfficial on TikTok, @StarKist on Facebook, or @StarKistCharlie on X or visit .

About Nick DiGiovanni

Nick DiGiovanni is a chef, culinary content creator, social media megastar, and world record holder for numerous food-related feats. After becoming the youngest-ever finalist on MasterChef, Nick rapidly gained a loyal, eager-to-learn audience for his award-winning video content. Today, Nick has nearly 40 million followers across social media, has broken 11 World Records, has been named to Forbes Top Creator's List for 2023 & 2024, has been honored by Forbes's 30 Under 30, and has won Streamy Awards and Webby Awards for his online content. In 2023, Nick released his first cookbook, Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook, becoming an instant 6x New York Times Bestselling Author. Nick can also add entrepreneur & business owner to his resume with the creation of his premium salt company, Osmo. His goal in life is to make the world a happier, better-fed place through food, which led to the launch of Happy Potato, a clothing brand with proceeds feeding meals to people in need via non-profit affiliate, The Farmlink Project. Nick serves as the sole brand ambassador for Farmlink and in just a few years, Farmlink has already rescued and fed well over 100 million meals to those in need. Nick has collaborated with the highest tier of talent including Matthew McConaughey, Jason Momoa, Paris Hilton, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Brady, and Selena Gomez, and partnered with major companies like Dunkin', Google, Burger King, and T-Mobile.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient nutritious proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce convenient single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, Chicken Creations®, and new Beef Creations® in over 30 flavors. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

