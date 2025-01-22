Newsweek And Brandspark Most Trusted Awards Announce 12Th Annual Most Trusted Brands In The U.S. For 2025 As 100% Voted By American Shoppers

New Rankings Offering Consumers a Data-Driven Guide to the Most Trusted Brands Across Consumer Products, Services, and Retail

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of U.S. shoppers. This year's awards are based on insights from 29,420 U.S. survey participants, encompassing 162,486 brand evaluations across 284 categories (including 102 new categories), offering a comprehensive analysis of consumer trust across America. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards, and the Program is now in its 12th year in the U.S. and Canada and 3rd for UK results.

In a time of economic uncertainty, trust is a critical factor in consumer decision-making. Brands that deliver consistent quality, reliability and value are rising to the top. The 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners exemplify these qualities, standing out in categories where competition is fierce and consumer expectations are higher than ever.

"At a time when shoppers are being more selective about where they spend their money, trust has never been more important," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark. "These brands have earned their place in an exclusive group by consistently meeting and exceeding consumer expectations, which is an achievement worth celebrating."

Building Consumer Confidence with the Purple Seal

The purple "Most Trusted" seal is a trusted guide for consumers, helping them identify brands that consistently deliver quality, reliability, and value. Seen across store shelves, advertisements, and digital platforms, the seal is a powerful symbol of consumer confidence. "Brands that activate the seal distinguish themselves in a crowded marketplace while signaling to shoppers that their products are trusted by others" says Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

This recognition strengthens a brand's connection with consumers, building loyalty and credibility. For shoppers, the seal is reassurance that they're making a reliable choice-a quality increasingly valued in today's complex marketplace. The BrandSpark American Trust Study shows that, even in the face of economic challenges, Americans are willing to invest in brands they trust. "New market challengers are emerging, and we see the presence of private label brands continuing to provide a challenge to brands", said Philip Scrutton, Vice President of BrandSpark Shopper Insights, "but consumers continue to gravitate toward trusted brands that communicate their strengths and deliver on their promises". BrandSpark's custom trust research has also revealed that being most trusted has financial value beyond market share, and that consumers are willing to pay a premium, averaging 15% or more, for the brand they trust most in a category. Scott Boyer, EVP BrandSpark, comments: "This premium reflects the perceived value that brand trust adds to each purchase, making consumers less likely to switch to alternatives, even when they're lower-priced."

"Trust is the foundation of consumer decision-making, and in today's evolving marketplace, it's more critical than ever. The 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards celebrate the brands that have earned this trust through consistency, quality, and reliability." Josh Smith, Senior Director Growth & Strategic Partnerships at Newsweek. "At Newsweek, we are proud to partner with BrandSpark to highlight these standout companies, helping consumers make informed choices with confidence. This year's winners exemplify excellence across industries, proving that trust isn't just earned-it's maintained through dedication to delivering on promises.

Standout Winners from the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted List:

Baby & Kids:



Pampers leads in Diapers, while Huggies follows and Huggies leads in Baby Wipes followed by Pampers . Medela dominates in Breast Pumps, reinforcing its position as a trusted name in infant care.

Food & Beverage:



Chobani demonstrates trust in Greek Yogurt, reflecting its popularity with health-conscious consumers.

Silk leads in Almond Plant-Based Beverage and Plant-Based Yogurt. Eggland's Best has won as the most trusted Eggs brand for multiple years.

Health, Beauty & Personal Care:



Tylenol earns top trust in Headache Relief and Children's Cough & Cold Relief.

P&G brands Olay dominates in Face Moisturizer, while Crest leads in Teeth Whitening. OneTouch was voted the Most Trusted Blood Glucose Monitor.

Household & Pet:



P&G Laundry continues to dominate this segment led by the Tide , Downy , Bounce , Dreft and Gain brands.

SC Johnson brands Raid , OFF! , Ziploc , Shout , and Mrs. Myers were leading household brands. Lysol earns trust in Disinfectant Spray and Bathroom Cleaner.

Home Goods & Outdoor:



Sealy came out on top in the highly competitive mattress category.

Dyson leads in Air Purifiers, showcasing its innovation. Ninja dominates in Blenders and Air Fryers, reflecting demand for high-performing kitchen appliances from a brand seen to have grown trust over recent years.

Retail & Services:



Walmart stands out across categories like Low Prices on Baby Products and Electronics, demonstrating its value leadership. Shoprite continues being most trusted for Conventional Store in the Northeast showing that numerous categories shift loyalties across U.S. regions. CarShield is most trusted for Extended Auto Warranty (non-manufacturer).

