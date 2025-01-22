Criminal Group Exposed For Embezzling UAH 129M In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement authorities have charged four members of an organized group accused of embezzling UAH 129 million allocated for restoring critical infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) exposed and disrupted the criminal activities of an organized group of individuals who, during martial law, misappropriated millions of hryvnias allocated for the restoration of critical infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region.

The group included one organizer and three participants. Their actions have been classified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation revealed that the group facilitated the tender victory of an affiliated company for the reconstruction of a water pipeline in Kamianske district.

According to the reconstruction contract, the winning company was required to purchase piping materials. However, the investigation found that the materials were purchased directly from the manufacturer at market prices, then resold to a municipal enterprise at prices more than three times higher.

This scheme resulted in financial damages to the municipal enterprise exceeding UAH 129 million, which the perpetrators misappropriated and used at their discretion.

The SAPO noted that the beneficiary owner of the winning company was a well-known local entrepreneur who was already wanted by the FBI for property crimes.

The group's organizer – the beneficiary owner of the winning company – has been arrested. Authorities are currently considering a preventive measure for him.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify other individuals involved in the crime.