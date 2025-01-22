Visadoro Golden Visas (Portugal) Presents The Ignite Belmonte Incubator In Belmonte, Birthplace Of Pedro Álvares Cabral

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELMONTE, Portugal, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visadoro Golden Visas , a leading migration firm in Portugal, in collaboration with the non-profit organization Cinema, Cultura, Ciência (CCC), have just launched an innovative business incubator in Belmonte.

Located near the dramatic Serra da Estrela, the incubator, appropriately named Ignite Belmonte , has just received its IAPMEI certification to offer the Portuguese Startup Visa .

Belmonte boasts a rich cultural heritage, various industrial real estate facilities, and the highest participation quotient in non-refundable community funding, given that it is located in the country's interior.

Offering a range of startup incubation services and accelerator programs, along with two iconic coworking facilities and access to national and international investor networks, Ignite Belmonte serves as the heart of a growing technology ecosystem.

Brazilian companies find in Portugal an attractive expansion opportunity due to cultural proximity, common language, and access to the European market.

The country serves as a natural bridge for entry into the European Union market.

Belmonte offers a culturally familiar base for international operations through a complete solution covering business incorporation, incubation or acceleration, coworking-style office space, as well as a matchmaking service connecting new startups and scale-ups with Venture Capital (VC) and EU grant funding opportunities.

The Town of Belmonte, famous for being the birthplace of Portuguese seafarer Pedro Álvares Cabral, has long been on the radar of numerous Brazilian companies seeking to create pathways into Portuguese and broader European markets.

In fact, as of today, January 21, more than 10 Brazilian companies are already in the process of establishing Portuguese structures to participate in Ignite Belmonte, with more than 30 expected to sign up in the next 12 months.

This first group of companies joining the incubator includes startups in areas such as smart textiles, aerospace, sustainability, education technologies, and Web 3.0.

All of these companies are seeking to expand into European markets and gain access to European VC, as well as institutional grant funding opportunities.

According to Jose Mineiro, founder and CEO of Visadoro, all these outcomes stem from Visadoro's stated mission objective:

To reduce the economic asymmetries between Portugal's coastal and interior regions and to position Belmonte's technological and academic ecosystem as the destination of choice for Brazilian startups and technology companies seeking to establish a presence in the country.

On the heels of Ignite Belmonte's approval as a certified Portuguese startup incubator, Visadoro is also pleased to announce the imminent launch of the Cabral Fund , a Portuguese Golden Visa eligible investment fund.

The fund will offer applicants exposure to a range of asset-backed projects with proven business models. In addition, Visadoro also offers a number of more tailor-made visa types for investors seeking a second European passport.

Brazilian startups, scale-ups, investors, and mature companies interested in learning more about the Belmonte ecosystem and its available opportunities are invited to contact the Visadoro team through the contact details below.

