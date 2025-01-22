Componentone 2024 V2 Released By MESCIUS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Microsoft officially announced the .NET 9 update in November 2024, and the ComponentOne team is pleased to offer complete .NET 9 support with the latest control packages. ComponentOne has been diligently working with every .NET 9 preview this past year to address the sweeping changes that come with every new .NET update before they reach users. This includes changes to the drag-and-drop cursor, clipboard, and binary serialization in several libraries. Like .NET 7, the ComponentOne team only offers the LTS versions as packages and has ensured .NET 9 support in .NET 8 packages. Read the release article to learn more about ComponentOne's .NET support.

The ComponentOne 2024 v2 release includes .NET 9 support, Microsoft 365 desktop themes, and much more.

Post thi

With the ComponentOne 2024 v2 release, the team can officially share that the Office 365 Themes for WinForms and WPF are production-ready. These themes provide desktop applications with the latest Windows software styles. Users can choose from several variations, including white, gray, dark, green, and colorful. Additionally, users can create their own themes based on the Office 365 themes with the Theme Designer. Visit the website to learn more about ComponentOne's Office 365 Themes for WinForms and WPF.

In this latest release, there have been many updates to the popular "Flex" family of controls. FlexGrid now includes the ability to import data from Excel files and scroll by row/column in WPF. There are new zooming and panning behaviors in FlexChart for WinForms and WPF editions. FlexViewer is now production-ready in Blazor and has a beta version for WinUI. Read the release article for additional enhancements in ComponentOne's "Flex" family of controls.

"In addition to having built-in themes that require no coding, our Office 365 themes are also customizable," said Product Manager, Greg Lutz. "We provide a standalone Theme Designer application which allows you to modify built-in WinForms themes and create new ones from scratch."

About MESCIUS inc.: MESCIUS inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS inc. is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit: .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE MESCIUS inc.