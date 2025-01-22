Bryan Gallinger Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Strength” Book Co-Authored By Kathy Ireland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Bryan Gallinger

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Strength" co-authored by Bryan Gallinger, alongside Kathy Ireland and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on December 19th, 2024, the has achieved Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Strength has achieved remarkable success, earning Best Seller status on and reaching top positions across multiple categories. This milestone reflects the book's exceptional ability to inspire and empower individuals, solidifying its place as an indispensable resource for growth and success.

Central to the success of "Strength" is Bryan Gallinger's chapter, "How to Be Great in the Face of Adversity." Bryan explores his journey through devastating adversity, including the collapse of his career and health, to rediscover his purpose and redefine greatness. His story highlights resilience, self-awareness, and the power of embracing life's challenges to inspire others.



Meet Bryan Gallinger:

Known as“The Dream Promoter” for helping hundreds of people pursue their dreams, Bryan Gallinger is an award-winning social impact producer, entrepreneur, and consultant. Over his career, he has been instrumental in building 30+ businesses and has consulted on over 100 projects, brands, and organizations. He has also produced more than 250 events, ranging from live music showcases and concerts to corporate seminars, wellness retreats, fundraisers, and social impact events.



A man of many talents, Bryan's diverse career blends his passions as an entertainer, former athlete, humanitarian, and entrepreneur. He has built a solid network based on integrity and a strong desire to elevate and empower others. For over 25 years, Bryan has volunteered with more than 100 non-profits and social impact causes. Through the Be Great! network, he has helped raise over $50 million for charitable initiatives. In 2023, he presented the Be Great! Legacy Humanitarian Award to the 14th Dalai Lama.



Bryan's leadership spans multiple industries with over 25 years of experience in entertainment, he has produced film, TV, and music internationally. His exceptional business acumen and humanitarian efforts earned him the nickname“Business Yoda” for his peaceful demeanor, wisdom, witty personality, professionalism, and strong leadership.



Currently, Bryan serves as the Founder & Executive Director of the Be Great! Network, the Founder & CEO of G.O.A.T. Consulting Group, and the volunteer International Marketing Director for Called to Rescue.



