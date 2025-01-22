(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The partnership will provide wrap-around services focused on educational and career development.

ORLANDO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, and Fairview Partners, are partnering with Family Scholar House (FSH) to provide extended resident services at four affordable housing communities in Florida. This partnership will provide wrap-around educational, career and services at Valencia Park Apartments in Orlando, Fla.; Park City Apartments in Miami, Fla.; Malibu Bay Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla.; and Malibu Gardens Apartments in Homestead, Fla.

"This partnership with Family Scholar House will bolster our efforts to support our residents with the critical resources they need to succeed in education and build self-sufficient, successful futures," said LAC CEO Jeremy Bronfman. "Improving access to resources through Family Scholar House will help the families and youth in our communities thrive."

Family Scholar House is a nonprofit organization that promotes post-high-school education in all forms, from college to credentialing. FSH's partnership with LAC and Fairview will deliver 72 hours per week of virtual professional support, including benefits assessments, career planning, apprenticeships, credentialing and assistance in overcoming barriers such as childcare and transportation. Additional programming will feature financial education workshops, first-time homebuyer seminars, ESL classes and community engagement events, all designed to enrich the lives of residents.

"Together with Fairview Housing Partners and Lincoln Avenue Communities, we are establishing a model for integrated, community-focused solutions that address both immediate challenges and long-term goals. This collaboration underscores FSH Works' mission to deliver innovative and inclusive services that build stronger, more resilient communities," said Sarah Brady, President of FSH Works, the workforce development division of Family School House. "This partnership reflects our shared vision of improving self-sufficiency and creating pathways to success for those we serve."

Family Scholar House will also conduct quarterly visits to each of these four LAC communities to host an event and engage with residents. With funding from National Equity Fund, a leading non-profit multi-family, affordable, real estate investment manager, LAC is committed to providing these services through Family Scholar House for two years.

"Our vision is that all individuals and families have access to safe, stable and affordable homes," said Daryl Shore, senior vice president, structured finance, at National Equity Fund. "This vision is rooted in our desire to find innovative, collaborative financial solutions that assist partners like Lincoln Avenue Communities and Fairview Housing Partners in empowering communities across the country and putting their residents first. We are proud to play a role in this grant that will allow expanded resident service programming in four different developments, creating long-term, life-changing educational opportunities for families in need."

About Lincoln Avenue Communities:

Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. A subsidiary of Lincoln Avenue Capital , LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 28 states and a portfolio of 170+ properties comprising 30,500+ units.

About Fairview Housing Partners:

Fairview Housing Partners is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to expanding access to quality, affordable homes where they are most needed. Fairview's work includes owning and developing affordable housing properties, including through joint ventures with industry partners; facilitating capital investments that improve the quality, sustainability, and resilience of properties; and providing resident services to support the health and well-being of our communities.

SOURCE Lincoln Avenue Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED