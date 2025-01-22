Vimeo To Sponsor The Short Film Program At 2025 Sundance Film Festival

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vimeo continues long-standing support for up-and-coming filmmakers

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO), the world's most innovative experience for creators and enterprises, today announced its sponsorship of the Short Program at the Sundance Film Festival. These shorts will screen as part of eight curated Short Film Programs that will include fiction, nonfiction, and animated titles from the U.S. and abroad.

“Sundance Film Festival and Vimeo have always been a shared home of a new generation of filmmakers, and we're proud to partner with the Sundance Institute to bring a robust Short Film Program to this year's festival,” said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo.“There is no better way to kick off a new year than at Sundance Film Festival discovering new storytellers pushing the medium forward.”

The Festival will take place in person from January 23–February 2, 2025, in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. A selection of titles will be available online from January 30–February 2, 2025, for audiences nationwide to discover bold, independent storytelling.

Vimeo will host a panel, From Sundance Film Festival to Staff Picks: How Shorts Break Through The Noise, on Saturday, January 25, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. MT at The Box at The Ray. The panel featuring Vimeo's Curation team will provide a behind-the-scenes look at their curation process, what makes a film stand out, the value of human curation, and how filmmakers can get their work noticed in today's crowded digital landscape. Vimeo's participation comes after its first user conference, Vimeo REFRAME, which brought together creators from across the creative and corporate landscapes to celebrate video. Notably, six filmmakers making their feature debuts at this year's festival were supported through Staff Picks earlier in their career.

Derick Rhodes, Vice President of Community at Vimeo, added,“For 17 years, we've uplifted and supported the short film community, and this sponsorship is a further testament to that commitment. This year, 29 Staff Pick alumni are sharing new work at Sundance Film Festival–that's something we are immensely proud of.”

As part of Vimeo's sponsorship of the Short Film Program, the brand will also support regional screenings in select cities throughout the year. These events offer an opportunity for Vimeo to connect with the community and share in the celebration of short films. More information about regional screenings in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, and more will come throughout the year.

